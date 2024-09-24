People Counting System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

People Counting System Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

People Counting System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The people counting system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.59 billion in 2023 to $1.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to retail analytics demand, public safety and security needs, evolution of smart buildings, transportation and traffic management, healthcare facility utilization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global People Counting System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The people counting system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to retail analytics evolution, rise in smart city initiatives, focus on health and safety, integration with IoT and AI, demand in transportation.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global People Counting System Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The People Counting System Market

Increasing smart city projects around the globe are driving the people counting system market going forward. Smart cities refer to an administrative territory that uses information and communication technology (ICT) for improving its operational efficiency and providing better infrastructural facilities to its residents. Smart cities use people counting sensors to collect data about their citizens, and peak hours and use the data to improve their infrastructure and public services.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving the People Counting System Market Growth?

Key players in the market include FLIR Systems Inc., Axis Communications AB, Iris-GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, Eurotech SpA, V-Count Inc., Traf-Sys Inc., RetailNext Inc., ShopperTrak Rct Corp, InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd., SensMax Ltd., Axiomatic Technology Corporation, Xovis AG, Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc., Sensormatic Electronics Corporation, iris intelligent sensing NA Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Brickstream Corporation, Countwise LLC, DILAX Intelcom GmbH, IEE SA, KLA Corporation, Mersive Technologies Inc., NEC Corporation, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Point Grey Research Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the People Counting System Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the people counting system market are developing new counting systems using detection beams to secure a competitive lead in the market. Detection beam refers to a concentrated and directional stream of energy, often in the form of infrared light or other sensor technologies, used to identify the presence or movement of objects or individuals within its path.

How Is The Global People Counting System Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software

2) By Type: Unidirectional, Bidirectional

3) By Mounting Platform: Ceiling, Wall, Floor

4) By Technology: Infrared Beam, Thermal Imaging, Video-based Technology, Other Technologies

5) By End User: Retail, Supermarkets, and Shopping Malls, Transportation, Hospitality, Corporate, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The People Counting System Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

People Counting System Market Definition

The people counting system is an electronic device that detects how many people are there in a closed space such as a store or office. This system is used by enterprises for getting the headcount at a given time.

The main types of people-counting systems are unidirectional and bidirectional. Unidirectional people counting systems refer to the counting of total traffic either in or out, this type of counter cannot distinguish whether a person is moving in or going out. The offerings include hardware and software. The various mounting platforms are ceiling, wall, and floor, involving various technologies such as infrared beam, thermal imaging, video-based technology, and others. These are used by various end users such as retail, supermarkets, shopping malls, transportation, hospitality, corporate, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and others.

People Counting System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global people counting system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The People Counting System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on people counting system market size, people counting system market drivers and trends and people counting system market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2024



Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Gene Editing Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.