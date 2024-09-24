Creating Hope: A Gaza Therapist's Mission To Heal Amid War: Watch PNN Video

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza/PNN /

Amid the war-torn communities of the Gaza Strip, a remarkable story of hope and resilience has emerged. Mutaz Abu Diya, a physical therapist displaced to the Al-Zawayda area, launched the "Creating Hope" initiative to help those and living in tents.



The initiative aims to provide physical therapy and rehabilitation services, breaking barriers for those struggling to access medical centers.

The idea was born from the growing pleas of the injured, whose numbers increase daily. Mutaz realized that the war had stolen his passion, but he chose to reclaim his energy to serve his people. Despite limited resources, he has been able to provide care to many of the injured, transforming their lives in the process.

In an innovative step, Mutaz and his colleagues began crafting makeshift prosthetics using simple raw materials. They also reached out to specialists outside the Gaza Strip to provide preliminary diagnoses for patients. Their mission was to amplify the voices of marginalized groups suffering in silence, aiming to offer them support.

This initiative sends a message on behalf of the injured, who endure the agony of their wounds caused by the war. It seeks to stand by the people, offering them support and instilling hope in the hearts of the wounded and their families, using the simplest resources available amidst the conflict.

An Increase in Civilian Injuries

Mutaz said that Gaza has witnessed a notable rise in the number of individuals suffering from permanent disabilities as a result of direct injuries from airstrikes and indiscriminate shelling. These injuries are not limited to limb loss but also include blindness, hearing loss, and spinal cord injuries, leaving those affected in dire need of long-term care. This situation creates additional burdens on their families, who are often unable to meet the physical and emotional needs of their loved ones in the absence of sufficient international support.

Psychological and Social Challenges

Beyond the physical challenges, people with disabilities in Gaza also face significant psychological hardships. The war affects not only their bodies but also their morale and mental health. Many feel isolated, anxious, and despondent due to the lack of access to necessary care, or the perception that they are a burden on their families. Local studies have shown that rates of depression and anxiety skyrocket among people with disabilities during times of conflict, making psychological and emotional support as crucial as medical assistance, Mutaz added.

The Reality of People with Disabilities During Wartime

In the midst of the ongoing war on Gaza, the suffering of people with disabilities has been significantly exacerbated. As attacks intensify and infrastructure is destroyed, these individuals find themselves facing compounded challenges. It is often difficult for people with disabilities to access health centres or obtain the medication and physical therapy they require, further worsening their health conditions.



Additionally, the harsh circumstances force many to navigate environments that are ill-equipped for their needs, with roads and public facilities damaged, making their daily lives increasingly complex and dangerous.

People with disabilities in Gaza are among the most psychologically and physically affected by this war. In addition to the isolation imposed upon them, they face severe shortages of medical equipment and assistive devices such as wheelchairs and prosthetics. With limited medical resources and specialists available within the besieged territory, there is an urgent need for external interventions, whether through donations or the deployment of specialised medical teams to provide immediate support.

