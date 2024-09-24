Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Electronic Device Mount For Truckers (HOF-488)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I received a warning ticket because my GPS was obstructing the view into the left external. I needed a better way to mount and view my GPS and log device," said an inventor, from Dayton, Texas, "so I invented the TRUCKERS- G
P S- E L D STAND. My design would provide added visibility, safety and peace of mind for truckers."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to mount and display portable electronic devices for truckers. In doing so, it would not obstruct the front windshield or left external mirror. As a result, it would ensure full line-of-sight, and it increases safety. The invention features a sturdy and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers.
The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-488, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
