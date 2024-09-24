The Eleanor Crook Foundation And The Grant Family Announce The Creation Of The James P. Grant Child Survival Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eleanor Crook Foundation (ECF) has announced the creation of the James P. Grant Child Survival Award. The award was jointly announced by ECF and Marea Hatziolos Grant, daughter-in-law of Jim Grant, today during a panel titled "Building on a Legacy of Child Survival " at the 2024 Concordia Summit in New York City.

The James P. Grant Child Survival Award will recognize a contemporary leader for their achievements in scaling child survival solutions. The award honors the legacy of James P. Grant (May 12, 1922 - January 28, 1995), Executive Director of UNICEF from 1980-1995 and tireless advocate for children and the expansion of lifesaving interventions. His commitment and vision led to some of the most significant achievements in the child survival revolution.

"Jim Grant's vision and tenacity have saved millions of children's lives across the globe. He was devoted to sparking a child survival revolution by scaling proven interventions to ambitious levels. He worked towards this vision even when it was unpopular, delivering impacts that can still be seen globally today," said Kim Cernak, ECF's Managing Director. "His vision and legacy have served as inspiration for the work the Eleanor Crook Foundation does every day to contribute to the goal of saving children's lives. We are thrilled to honor Grant through the creation of this award and to recognize the next generation of leaders following in his footsteps."

During his 15 years at UNICEF, Jim Grant was a dedicated advocate for child survival. With a firm belief that what would change the world was a shift in thinking, Grant worked closely with global leaders and advocated for children as a critical step on the road to national progress. His work centered around what he called the "twin engines" of the Child Survival Revolution – oral rehydration therapy and immunization.

Under Grant's leadership, two-thirds of families in low-income countries had access to oral rehydration therapy by 1990, and vaccinations for children increased worldwide from 20% in 1982 to 80% by 1990. At the time of his death in 1995, it was estimated that his leadership and dedication saved the lives of 25 million children who might have otherwise died from preventable causes.

"Continuing this legacy of a bold vision to safeguard a bright future for the world's most vulnerable children and the commitment and drive to realize it is more important today than ever," said Marea Hatziolos Grant. "In an uncertain world, fraught with global challenges that have captured the world's attention, we need champions who, as Jim Grant did, will advocate for children and ensure they have a future in which they can thrive. The James P. Grant Child Survival Award will not only elevate the cause for children, but it will shine a bright light on those changemakers who share his vision and are committed to achieving transformational change at scale. Essential to their success will be garnering the political will to take the Child Survival and Development Revolution to the next level and make what is possible with the proven technologies at hand a reality. The Eleanor Crook Foundation Award will serve as a vital catalyst."

James P. Grant saved millions of lives by scaling the highest-impact interventions available at the time and by tirelessly advocating for the world's children. Though he faced resistance along the way, his dedication transformed the child survival revolution. The creation of the James P. Grant Child Survival Award will honor those continuing the critical work of saving children's lives.



The inaugural James P. Grant Child Survival Award will be presented in 2025.



The Eleanor Crook Foundation is a U.S. philanthropy fighting to end global malnutrition through research, policy analysis, and advocacy.

