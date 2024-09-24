Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Real-World Evidence Capabilities Contributing To Breakthroughs In Blood Cancer Treatment Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Clinical research findings utilizing real-world data and conducted with participation from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS)

will be shared with a pre-eminent global audience focused on advancing the diagnosis and of multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer and the second most common hematologic malignancy in the U.S. The abstract, "Perspectives of single-center community hematologists/oncologists on minimal residual testing among patients with multiple myeloma," will be presented at the International Myeloma Society 21st Annual Meeting in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Co-authors of the abstract are Lucio N. Gordan, MD , FCS president and managing physician, Amanda Warner, MS, BSN, RN, OCN, CAPM, FCS Director of Real-World Evidence, Gustavo Fonseca, MD, FACP , FCS medical oncologist and hematologist, Trevor Heritage, PhD , FCS senior vice president and data officer, and Amy Ming, FCS senior director of informatics. The research was conducted in partnership with Janssen Scientific Affairs, LLC.

Dr. Gordan said, "Although there is no cure for multiple myeloma, we are making steady

progress to enhance the quality of life and outcomes for patients with this disease."

"Our ability to tap real-world data derived from the treatment FCS provides to more than one million patients, combined with industry-leading data science, has a significant positive impact in our understanding of blood cancers and many other diseases."

Multiple myeloma (MM) affects white plasma in the bone marrow. Cancerous tumors can weaken the body's immune system, damage bones and lead to end-organ damage. MM is the second most common hematologic malignancy in the U.S. Two thirds of newly-diagnosed patients are age 65 years or older. There is no cure; the median age at death is 75 years.

The International Myeloma Society, a membership organization comprised of basic research scientists, clinical investigators, physicians and other healthcare practitioners, works to promote research, clinical studies (including diagnosis and treatment) and educational opportunities on all aspects of multiple myeloma worldwide.

Abstracts presented at the IMS 2024 Conference will be published as a special supplement to the Clinical Lymphoma, Myeloma, & Leukemia Journal .

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

