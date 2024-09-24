Nvidia And Google Commit To AI Growth In India During Modi's U.S. Visit

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 24 (KNN) In a significant move aimed at strengthening India's technological landscape, Prime Narendra Modi attended a gathering of the Indo-American Community of USA (IACU) in New York City.

During his visit, he met with prominent leaders from major firms, including and Nvidia, emphasising India's commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) for its growth.

Following a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang expressed enthusiasm about the potential for AI in India.

"The Prime Minister has always been keen on learning about artificial intelligence, its potential, and opportunities for India," Huang remarked. He described Modi as an "incredible student" who is eager to understand the impact of technology on society and industry.

Nvidia, which commands approximately 88 per cent of the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market, has been pivotal in AI advancements.

Huang highlighted India's wealth of talent, stating,“India is home to some of the world's greatest computer scientists,” which he views as a major opportunity for collaboration.

Nvidia has already established a partnership with Yotta Data Services, aiming to expand its GPU infrastructure to 32,768 units by the end of 2025.

Moreover, Huang noted the significance of AI as an emerging industry, declaring, "AI is a very complicated technology, but in the end, it enables a country to take advantage of the technology in a way that has never been possible before."

He pointed out that every Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) hosts an Nvidia AI Center of Excellence, underscoring a commitment to education and upskilling in AI.

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai also addressed the gathering, reiterating PM Modi's vision of transforming India through the Digital India initiative.

Pichai mentioned Modi's challenge to the company to focus on applications in sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture, while also investing in critical infrastructure such as data centres and energy resources. "We are robustly investing in AI in India, and we look forward to doing more," he stated.

PM Modi has actively urged global technology CEOs to become integral to India's growth narrative.

Pichai noted the Prime Minister's clear vision for AI, emphasising its role in benefiting the people of India and ensuring that advancements serve the broader population.

The meeting, held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel during Modi's three-day U.S. visit, featured discussions on cutting-edge technologies including AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors.

With these engagements, India seeks to position itself as a global leader in the tech arena, embracing innovation to fuel its economic growth.

(KNN Bureau)