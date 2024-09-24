27Th Year Of Globoil India 2024 Celebrated In Mumbai

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The 27th edition of Globoil India , one of the premier events in the global edible oils and agri-business sector, was successfully celebrated on 19th September 2024 at The Westin Mumbai Powai. Organized by Tefla's, the event brought together over 1,500 delegates, 100 exhibitors from more than 60 countries, and numerous experts to discuss the future of edible oils under the theme "Navigating the Future of Edible Oils: Innovation, Sustainability, and Dynamics."



Ram Bharatji, Urmila matondkar





The event served as a pivotal platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and significant business transactions, with over $500 million in deals being finalized. Industry leaders, policymakers, market influencers, and technologists gathered to discuss critical issues such as global supply chain pressures, sustainability efforts, and innovations in the edible oils market.





Guest at Globoil India 2024 Event





Key Highlights :

Notable Speakers : The event featured influential speakers such as Thomas Mielke, Executive Director of OIL WORLD, Dorab Mistry from Godrej International Ltd., and Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods Ltd., who shared their insights on market trends and strategies for growth.





Global Participation : With Indonesia as the Country Partner, Adani Wilmar as the Title Partner, and Patanjali as the Naming Right Partner, Globoil India attracted international attention and participation from organizations and governments across the globe.





Exhibition and Networking : A comprehensive exhibition showcased the latest technologies and innovations in the edible oil and agri-business sectors. Attendees had the opportunity to explore business opportunities, connect with potential partners, and stay updated on market dynamics.





Globoil Awards : The prestigious Globoil Awards recognized exemplary leadership, creativity, and innovation within the industry, further highlighting the significance of this event.





Kailash Singh, Managing Director of Tefla's and the organizer of Globoil India , expressed his gratitude to all participants and partners. He emphasized, "Globoil has consistently served as a platform for shaping the future of the edible oil industry. With the invaluable contributions of industry stakeholders, we continue to drive growth, innovation, and sustainability."





As the 27th year of Globoil India concluded, attendees left with fresh perspectives and renewed optimism for the future of the edible oils market. The event continues to cement its place as a vital forum for industry advancement and collaboration on a global scale.





About Tefla's

Tefla's is a leading organizer of industry-focused conferences and exhibitions, facilitating dialogue and knowledge exchange across various sectors. With flagship events like Globoil India, Globoil International, Global Grain Food & Feed, and the Dubai Commodity Conclave, Tefla's plays a key role in shaping industrial landscapes both in India and internationally.