WHOOP Launches Advanced Wearable Technology To Revolutionize Fitness And Health Coaching In India

Comes with key features like 24/7 monitoring tracking, AI - WHOOP Coach, Any-WearTM, 74000+ styles, 5.5-day battery life



The first wearable to measure cardio & muscular strain via unique proprietary scores

Available in India on Flipkart from 26th September on pre-order with flexible payment options, including No-cost EMI and offers for Flipkart Plus customers with 12 month subscription



WHOOP, the world's most advanced wearable and health company, today announced its official entry into the Indian market. Designed for high-performance athletes and wellness-conscious individuals, WHOOP provides real-time insights into health metrics like recovery, strain, stress, and sleep, revolutionizing how users monitor and improve their performance and overall well-being. At just Rs. 29,990 (with an additional Rs. 3,000 off during Flipkart Big Billion Days) , WHOOP wearables will be available in India from 26th September on leading e-commerce platform Flipkart with exciting offers like No-cost EMI, making it more affordable to access its advanced features.





WHOOP Launches Advanced Wearable Technology in India





Equipped with cutting-edge features such as WHOOP Coach, Any-WearTM technology , and Sleep Coach , WHOOP offers an unparalleled fitness tracking experience. It sets itself apart by delivering unique proprietary scores in key areas of health: Recovery, Strain, Sleep, and Stress . These scores can be viewed on the WHOOP app, which uses WHOOP algorithms to provide users with an easy-to-interpret overview of their daily health metrics. It is also the first wearable to measure both cardio and muscular strain, offering in-depth analysis and personalized insights. Users can also leverage WHOOP Coach in the application which offers personalized insights, recommendations, and feedback based on the user's health data.





Designed with state-of-the-art technology , WHOOP captures the most accurate health data available, all within a sleek, minimalist form factor . With features heart rate monitoring , skin temperature sensing , and pulse oximetry , WHOOP ensures the highest accuracy in heart rate variability and sleep staging.





One of the

standout features of WHOOP is its continuous data capture , enabled by its unique battery pack that allows the device to charge while being worn . With a 5.5-day battery life , users can experience uninterrupted 24/7 health tracking . This constant monitoring, combined with the WHOOP AI-powered coach , provides insights into performance, recovery, and behavior patterns , helping users maximize their potential.





Jagjeet Harode, Vice President – Electronics, at Flipkart, said,“We are thrilled to partner with WHOOP, a leader in personalized health and fitness wearables, to bring their cutting-edge technology to the Indian market. As more consumers prioritize health and wellness, the demand for premium, data-driven solutions continues to grow. With the WHOOP

wearable devices, we are confident that Flipkart's 500-million-strong customer base will benefit from actionable insights into their well-being. This collaboration reinforces Flipkart's commitment to making premium technology accessible across India, from major metros to tier-2 cities, empowering every consumer to optimize their health journey.”





Radha Bennett, Vice President of Business Development at WHOOP

said,“With a 1.4 billion population India's vibrant and rapidly growing fitness community presents an incredible opportunity for WHOOP to make a meaningful impact. By collaborating with Flipkart, we are excited to bring our world-class wearable technology to a new audience, enabling members

to track and improve their health with the most accurate data available. Flipkart's unmatched reach and customer experience will help us empower millions of fitness enthusiasts in India, ensuring they have the tool to unlock their full potential and lead healthier, more informed lives.”





Through various affordability options on Flipkart, such as No-cost EMI and bank offers, customers can now own the latest WHOOP band without straining their budgets, making it easier than ever to access the advanced capabilities of this AI-powered wearable. With the Big billion day offer at Flipkart, you get additional Rs. 3000 off and also a 12 month subscription to Whoop.





The WHOOP commitment to customization is evident through its innovative Any-WearTM technology, allowing members to wear the device anywhere on the body and choose from over 74,000+ style combinations. Trusted by elite athletes, WHOOP is transforming the landscape of performance tracking and wearable AI, pushing the boundaries of human potential like never before.





About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, organizational insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world's most valuable standalone wearables company.





Visit WHOOP for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .