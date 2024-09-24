Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Trash Receptacle (HBR-195)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new trash can that would ease the task of removing a full trash bag," said an inventor, from Fair Lawn, N.J., "so I invented the ELEVATE. My design saves time and effort when taking out the trash."

The invention provides an improved design for a trash receptacle. In doing so, it offers an effective means of removing a filled trash bag. As a result, it reduces struggle and strain. It also helps prevent bag rips. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HBR-195, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

