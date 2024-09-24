FR8MVMT Announces Event In Chattanooga, Nov. 20, And New Partnerships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FR8MVMT Brings the Community Together

FR8MVMT Partners with Leaders to Expand Local Freight Networking

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FR8MVMT (Freight Movement), a thriving community of transportation, logistics, and chain professionals, announces an in-person networking event on November 20 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In addition, FR8MVMT announces new partnerships that increase networking and growth opportunities for industry professionals in all sectors.

FR8MVMT events foster innovation, collaboration, and a greater understanding of the freight sector. Unlike traditional, large-scale national conferences that cater to executives, FR8MVMT removes cost barriers to ensure all industry professionals can access networking and educational opportunities.

The upcoming event in Chattanooga is sponsored by Venture 53 , a seed-stage fund and accelerator specializing in transportation and logistics. It will be held after hours during the FreightWaves Future of Freight Festival (F3) conference. The event is free and open to all, and attendees do not need to be registered for the F3 conference to participate.

"We have held a private event, 'The Venture 53 Trucker Bar Party,' for our portfolio companies in Chattanooga for the past few years. This year, we decided to switch things up and invite all industry stakeholders to attend. We're excited to host the third annual Trucker Bar for our portfolio companies and their partners and open it up to make many new connections and bring the industry together," said Amy Mack, partner at Venture 53.

In addition to this event, FR8MVMT has partnered with three organizations to expand their collective reach in the industry: Broker Carrier Summit (BCS), the Transportation Marketing and Sales Association (TMSA), and Manifest. Each of these partnerships will enhance FR8MVMT's mission to create localized events that foster connectivity and educational opportunities for professionals throughout the freight sector.

"BCS, TMSA, and Manifest have established national conferences but understand the value of leveraging local connections through FR8MVMT," said Jennie Malafarina, CEO of Virago Marketing and one of FR8MVMT's founding members. "We want to help each other grow and amplify our efforts to move the industry forward."

Nate Johnson, co-founder of FR8MVMT, added, "These partnerships are a significant step forward in our mission to create a more connected and collaborative freight industry to drive real innovation and progress."

FR8MVMT welcomes sponsorship opportunities for companies seeking to build partnerships, integrate solutions, and innovate. For example, local and regional events can help solution providers and end-users collaborate deeper, ensuring new technologies and processes address real-world industry challenges.



About FR8MVMT

FR8MVMT stands at the forefront of a bold, transformative movement, uniting all roles and stakeholders within the trucking and logistics industry to confront its challenges directly. We've created a dynamic platform that fosters dialogue, collaboration and shared innovation, setting the stage for unparalleled local and regional events. We aim to catalyze a paradigm shift within the industry, driving progress and fostering a community of forward-thinkers.

About Venture 53

Venture 53 is a pure-play venture capital firm focused on the supply chain technology, transportation, and logistics business. We don't get distracted by anything else. We find promising industry-changing companies and then work with their founders to move them from promising to proven, resulting in better paths to profit and improved valuations. Venture 53 is addressing age-old challenges in supply chain efficiency by investing in those companies that can make a real impact. All of this is done with speed to be on the front end of change. With three funds already trucking, Venture 53 is quickly becoming known as the first stop for funding in the industry. The firm is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and Richmond, Virginia.

