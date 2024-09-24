Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Awarded DV Electronic Monitoring Contract By Government Of European Country

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secured solutions for the e-government, Internet of Things (“IoT”) and cybersecurity sectors, has secured a three-year national contract with the of a European country. The contract calls for SuperCom deploy its PureSecurity domestic violence (“DV”) monitoring solution. Since entering the market, SuperCom has become a leader in Europe's national domestic violence monitoring sector, deploying a substantial number of units and outpacing its competitors. This new contract further solidifies the company's continued expansion in

the region as it works to enhancing domestic violence prevention and intervention capabilities.

“We are honored to collaborate with this EU country to support their initiatives in addressing domestic violence through advanced monitoring solutions,” said SuperCom president and CEO Ordan Trabelsi in the press release.“Winning our fifth national domestic violence contract in

Europe

is a testament to the trust governments place in our technology and our commitment to enhancing public safety. Our

DV monitoring solution offers real-time tracking, communication and security, providing authorities with a powerful tool to improve the protection of vulnerable individuals and promote offender accountability.”

To view the full press release, visit



About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, visit the company's website at



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at



