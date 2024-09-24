Web3mediabreaks Golflync Execs Featured During Premier Episode Of Revolutionary Social-Crowdfunding Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GolfLync , an innovative social-media building communities of passionate aficionados of the most popular in the country, was spotlighted on the first episode of Go Fund Yourself!, an interactive social-crowdfunding platform. Key GolfLync leaders were featured guests on the episode, including CEO Noah DiPasquale, COO Michael Quiel and VP of strategy Evelina Chiang. Go Fund Yourself! is designed to support both public and private companies looking for broad-based exposure across social channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings.

During the interview, the executives explained how the ingenious app is building community and improving the golf experience, with the Go Fund Yourself panel of experts asking critical questions and providing invaluable insight.

“Golf is a very social game,” said GolfLync CEO Noah DiPasquale during the episode.“You could be playing the best course in the world, but if you're playing it with three people you don't like, it's a miserable experience. GolfLync is going to be a virtual country club for the people, an opportunity to have the wonderful sense of community that a private golf club would allow without all the barriers to entry. . . . If Facebook and Tinder had a baby that loved golf, it would be GolfLync.”

About GolfLync Inc.

GolfLync matches golf games and players like the way a dating app matches those looking for romance. The app helps golfer grow their golf networks, find other players with similar interests, and on-course preferences. GolfLync is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information about GolfLync, visit .

