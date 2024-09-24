Chinesenewsbreaks Iclick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Closes On Mainland China Enterprise Solutions Business Disposal
Date
9/24/2024 2:14:46 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
iClick Interactive (NASDAQ: ICLK) , a
renowned
marketing cloud platform in
China
that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, has closed
on the disposal of its enterprise solutions business in mainland
China. The closure was in accordance with terms and conditions outlined in a share purchase agreement, released in July 2024. According to the announcement, the company
is“continuing to optimize
its
operations, enhance profitability and realign the business focus to meet market trends and drive shareholder value.”
To view the full press release, visit
About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
iClick is a
renowned
marketing cloud platform in
China
. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. For more information about the company, please visit
.
