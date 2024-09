Investornewsbreaks Wisa Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), Datavault Announce Cutting-Edge Academic Credential Verification Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) has announced that Data Vault Holdings Inc., which is under a definitive asset purchase agreement to sell its Datavault(R)and ADIO(R)

intellectual property (“IP”) and information (“IT”) assets to

WiSA, has launched a designed to provide secure, real-time, blockchain-based academic credential verification: VerifyU. Datavault collaborated with Arizona State University (“ASU”) and the university's Luminosity Lab in the development of the platform.

VerifyU offers a key solution for students, educational institutions and employers who are looking for both credible and efficient methods to confirm academic verifications. According to the announcement, Datavault anticipates licensing its VerifyU platform to 20 to 30 educational institutions next year.

“By harnessing cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and AI, VerifyU addresses both the needs of students and the requirements of employers and academic institutions,” said Datavault CEO Nathanial Bradley in the press release.“Our platform ensures academic qualifications are verified quickly and securely, giving students the tools they need to showcase their achievements with confidence. VerifyU has the potential to significantly lower universities' administrative costs as well as drive revenue to the university, and our goal is license VerifyU to 20 to 30 educational institutions in 2025.”

To view the full press release, visit

About WiSA Technologies Inc.

WiSA Technologies is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. WiSA is a founding member of the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (“WiSA”[TM]) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information about the company, please visit .

