Investornewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) Chief Medical Officer To Participate In A Panel Discussion At Upcoming Summit

Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new and innovative next-generation psychedelic-based treatment options, today announced that it will participate at the TD Cowen 4th Annual novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit to be held virtually on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The company's Chief Medical Officer, Amir Inamdar, will be part of a panel discussion titled“Advancement in Psychedelic Therapies for Neuropsychiatry.” The discussion will be webcast live from 10 a.m. ET.
About Cybin Inc.
Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit .
