Investornewsbreaks RJD Green Inc.'S (RJDG) Division Purchases Specific Assets, Book Of Business From JSI Interiors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RJD Green's (OTC: RJDG) Silex Holdings, a specialty products company offering manufacturing, sales & distribution, and installation of multiple products, has acquired the assets of JSI Interiors. The assets include the state-of-the-art fabrication system, contracts, purchase orders, and of business. According to the announcement, Silex recently formed JSI Products Corporation, an Oklahoma Corporation that will operate as its division, to receive the assets purchased from JSI Interiors. JSI Products Corporation will be the operating entity of the acquired assets.

“We at Silex Holdings are very excited to move forward with this opportunity. We will immediately install the same business operation processes and programs that were developed and implemented in Silex Interiors that allowed us to grow from $1,400,000 in revenue at acquisition to the current $5,800,000 in annual revenue.

With the state-of-the-art fabrication system acquired, JSI Products will offer excellent product and exceptional daily fabrication output capability,” Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green, said.

About RJD Green Inc.

RJD Green operates as a holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. The company operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fill a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products for the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

