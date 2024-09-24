Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Inks Distribution Deal With Leading Czech Republic Cannabis Consumer Product Provider

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and distributor, has entered an exclusive distribution deal with Canapuff, the leading provider of cannabinoid consumer products in the Czech Republic. According to the agreement, which represents Flora Growth's further expansion of its European footprint, Canapuff will oversee distribution of FLGC's full range of Vessel products in one of central Europe's most progressive market. Vessel products include the Core and Compass series of vaporizers, the Helix water pipe and the popular Rise accessory line.

“Partnering with Canapuff is a strategic move as we continue to expand in Europe,” said Flora Growth chair and CEO Clifford Starke in the press release.“The Czech Republic is a new market for us, and with Canapuff's established presence and dedication to cannabis products, we believe that Vessel will meet consumer demands seeking high-end hardware. This partnership not only brings our products to a new audience but also strengthens Flora's overall market positioning in the European cannabis landscape.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is on a mission to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. It is a cannabis-focused, consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN