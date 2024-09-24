Wutai Town, Pingyi County, Shandong: The“Four Goose Project” Activating Rural Revitalization As A Springboard For Development

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Since the beginning of this year, Wutai Town in Pingyi County, Shandong, has focused on breaking the bottleneck of talent revitalization in rural areas by further advancing the“Four Goose Project.” The town is actively exploring new methods and paths to strengthen three key teams:“Leading Goose,”“Returning Goose,” and“Wild Goose,” creating a powerful“flock of geese” to invigorate rural revitalization.







Empowering the“Leading Goose” to Set Direction. Taking the opportunity of village committee elections, the town seeks to select and strengthen the village leadership, establishing a team of rural revitalization cadres who are politically savvy, business-minded, and good at governance. The town organizes village party branch leaders to participate in county training sessions in phases, covering topics such as political theory and village organization building. A performance evaluation mechanism based on a thousand-point system is established to stimulate the initiative and energy of village party branch leaders.







Attracting the“Returning Goose” to Create Vitality. The town guides talented individuals to identify their roles and inspire vitality, facilitating the return of talent and the establishment of resources and technologies. Through various measures, including policy incentives and emotional engagement, the town attracts skilled workers, successful entrepreneurs, veterans, and university graduates back to their villages. A support mechanism for entrepreneurial talent and policy benefits is established, providing one-stop services.







Cultivating the“Wild Goose” to Enhance Momentum. Tailored cultivation actions for local talents in different industries and fields are implemented. Experts in agriculture, forestry, technology, livestock, and e-commerce are invited to provide training in villages. Leveraging platforms like the Beijing Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Shandong Academy of Agricultural Sciences, an innovative“Academy + Center + Base” training model is adopted, resulting in the cultivation of over 5,000 high-quality farmers known as“local experts” and“field scholars,” thereby increasing the income of 15,000 villagers. Additionally, local talents are systematically arranged to learn in economically developed areas, broadening their horizons and acquiring advanced concepts, technologies, and experiences to enhance their skills and accelerate their upgrades.







Nurturing the“Flock of Geese” to Promote Development. The town vigorously develops party branch-led cooperatives, guiding returning and wild geese to establish cooperatives and family farms, promoting income growth. It nurtures distinctive and representative party branch-led cooperatives, connecting with key supported cooperatives, family farms, and leading enterprises to address existing issues promptly. A platform for the flock of geese is established, including an e-commerce live-streaming incubation base that accommodates over 20 enterprises, providing free services such as venue space, administrative assistance, and policy implementation to entrepreneurs, ensuring that the“Four Geese” can truly“have branches to rely on.”





