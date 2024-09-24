Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Blind Holder Device (HAD-316)
Date
9/24/2024 2:00:56 PM
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024
"I wanted to create a simple way to keep a window blind stationary during the cleaning process," said an inventor, from Miramar, Fla., "so I invented the ATLAS BLIND HOLDER. My design would make the chore of cleaning blinds much easier."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep window blinds in place during the cleaning process. In doing so, it allows the user to easily remove dust and dirt from the slats. As a result, it prevents the blinds from moving, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, janitorial services and maintenance crews. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HAD-316, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
