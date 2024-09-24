Climate Solutions For Congregations

(MENAFN- 3BL) Georgia's communities of faith have the power to change the world. They can play a vital role in ensuring that all people live in a world with a healthy environment, a stable climate, and resilient communities.

One of the simplest ways for congregations in Georgia to take action toward creating this world is to advance climate solutions within their own communities of faith. From installing rooftop solar and improving the efficiency of religious properties to installing EV chargers to creating composting and recycling programs, there are so many ways for congregations to reduce GHG emissions and help solve for climate.

On October 1st at 11 a.m., Drawdown Georgia and Georgia Interfaith Power & Light (GIPL) will co-host a special conversation with representatives from congregations across our state who are putting climate solutions into action. Moderated by Hannah Shultz of GIPL, the panel will include:

- Maher Budeir of Roswell Community Masjid

- Joanna Kobylivker of Adamah ATL

- Rev. Jenny Phillips of the General Board of Global Ministries for the United Methodist Church

Click here to register.