Automotive News Honor: HARMAN's Marygracesoleil Ericson Is Recognized As A Rising Star

STAMFORD Ct., September 24, 2024 /3BL/ – Marygracesoleil Ericson has been named a 2024 Automotive News Rising Star. Marygracesoleil and her co-honorees are featured in a special section in the September 23rd issue of Automotive News.

The Rising Stars program honors U.S.-based auto executives, under the age of 45, on the manufacturing, supply, and mobility side of the auto who have the talent and dedication necessary to become industry leaders of tomorrow. Automotive News has published the list of the industry's up and comers annually since 2014.

This year's honorees come from 17 companies and a variety of disciplines - from executive management to finance, engineering, mobility and design.

Marygracesoleil Ericson, Senior Director of Automotive Program Management at HARMAN, leads global teams across North America, Japan, Europe, China, and India, with a focus on optimizing product development processes and driving operational excellence. With a proven track record of success, she has led key initiatives that significantly improved project visibility and reduced product defects, while fostering cross-functional collaboration and enhancing quality standards across the automotive division. Her ability to lead large, diverse teams and implement impactful solutions has positioned her as a driving force within the organization.

Beyond her technical accomplishments, Marygracesoleil is deeply committed to empowering the next generation of female leaders in automotive technology. As an active mentor within HARMAN's Women's Network, she provides guidance and support to women navigating their careers in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Her mentorship extends beyond the company, where she regularly speaks at industry events and universities, sharing her journey and encouraging women to pursue engineering and leadership roles. Through her efforts, Marygracesoleil has inspired countless women to break barriers and reach their full potential in the tech and automotive fields. She holds a degree from Michigan State University and remains actively involved in community and professional development initiatives.

“The Rising Stars program recognizes automotive executives in middle and upper management who are destined to be industry superstars,” said KC Crain, publisher of Automotive News.“The best predictor of big personal success is enormous responsibility at a young age. When great potential is identified and rewarded early, the organization wins.”

The 2024 class of Automotive News Rising Stars emerged from a nomination and selection process. Complete profiles of all 21 Rising Stars are available at .

Since 1925, Automotive News has been the primary source for news happening among automotive retailers, suppliers and manufacturers. Distinct from other publications in the field, Automotive News remains a fully subscriber-paid publication, a testament to the value it delivers to the reader. The award-winning weekly print edition, robust website, email newsletters and video broadcasts are backed by a global team of more than 55 editors and reporters.

