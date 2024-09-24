'Not Only Children But Also UN System Dying In Gaza': Turkey's Erdogan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

United Nations, United States: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday slammed the UN for inaction on Gaza, which he said has turned into "the world's largest children's and women's cemetery."

"Not only children but also the UN system is dying in Gaza," Erdogan told the UN General Assembly.

"The truth, the values that the West claims to defend are dying ... I ask openly: Hey human rights organizations, aren't those in Gaza and West human beings?"