'Not Only Children But Also UN System Dying In Gaza': Turkey's Erdogan
Date
9/24/2024 2:00:19 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
United Nations, United States: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday slammed the UN for inaction on Gaza, which he said has turned into "the world's largest children's and women's cemetery."
"Not only children but also the UN system is dying in Gaza," Erdogan told the UN General Assembly.
"The truth, the values that the West claims to defend are dying ... I ask openly: Hey human rights organizations, aren't those in Gaza and West bank human beings?"
MENAFN24092024000063011010ID1108710220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.