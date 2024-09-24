عربي


Minister Of Labour Meets Egypt's Ambassador

9/24/2024 2:00:19 PM

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met on Tuesday with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar HE Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbini.
During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, especially in topics related to labour sector.

