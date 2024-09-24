Forced Displacement Of Palestinians Would Be 'War Crime': Jordan King At UN

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

United Nations, United States: Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of his country becoming an "alternative homeland" for the Palestinians, warning that their forced displacement by Israel would be a "war crime."

"The idea of Jordan as an alternative homeland (for Palestinians)... will never happen," he told the UN General Assembly, adding that Jordan "will never accept the forced displacement of Palestinians, which is a war crime."