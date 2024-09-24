Brazil's President Warns Against Ongoing War In Gaza Strip Spreading To Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned of the danger of the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip expanding to Lebanon.

In his speech today before the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), he said that the war in the Gaza Strip is expanding "dangerously" to Lebanon, calling for a ceasefire.

He pointed out that Brazil and China proposed a six-point plan to start talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict between them.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for a review of the UN Charter to revive the General Assembly's role in promoting peace and reforming the multilateral institution.

He criticized spending tens of billions of dollars annually on military arsenals, noting that this money should be used to eradicate poverty and combat climate change.

He said the exclusion of South America and Africa from permanent seats on the UN Security Council was an unacceptable reflection of the colonial past.

The UNGA 79 kicked off Tuesday, bringing together heads of state and government and high-level representatives in New York, USA, until Sep. 30.

President of UNGA 79 Philemon Yang called for joint action for the peace and well-being of the world's citizens, stressing that essential resources must not be converted into military stockpiles, which fuel an arms race not seen since the Cold War era.