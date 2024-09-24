PM Modi's US Visit Has Boosted India's Global Image: CM Yogi

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Sep 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of his three-day visit to the US.

He commended the Prime Minister's efforts, stating,“This visit has further strengthened India's image as a positive and transformative force on the global stage.”

Addressing the media, CM Yogi remarked:“The world's most popular leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is returning to India after a highly successful three-day US visit. This visit has been not only a major success in terms of foreign policy but has also elevated the credibility of 'Brand India' on the global stage.”

CM Yogi highlighted a key aspect of the visit, noting,“During the 'Cancer Moonshot' program at the QUAD Leaders Summit, the Prime Minister pledged $7.5 million in aid and 40 million vaccine doses to combat cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific region. This reflects the spirit of India's Rishi tradition, 'Sarve Santu Niramaya' (May all be free from disease).

"Additionally, an extraordinary example of silicon diplomacy was witnessed during this visit. In a historic collaboration, the US Army and India launched the 'Shakti' semiconductor manufacturing plant, the first of its kind within the Quad group."

CM Yogi Adityanath noted that, as with previous visits, this US trip also resulted in the return of rare Indian artefacts to India due to the Prime Minister's efforts.

"Among these artefacts is a statue that is four thousand years old. To date, 578 artefacts have been repatriated to India from the United States. Undoubtedly, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is witnessing a cultural renaissance in this Amrit Kaal."

Referring to a special agreement between India and the U.S. to promote micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during the visit, CM Yogi highlighted that the agreement symbolises the Prime Minister's commitment to the vision of a self-reliant India.

He emphasised that this initiative will provide a significant boost to the MSME sector in states like Uttar Pradesh.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Yogi stated: "A new geopolitical equation has rapidly emerged following the COVID-19 period. In today's multipolar world, no global group is considered complete without India's presence. While the Prime Minister is working tirelessly to elevate India to the status of a global leader, opposition leaders are damaging the nation's image by aligning with anti-national forces. In their opposition to India's core ideology, these leaders have essentially become anti-national themselves."

Praising the Prime Minister, CM Yogi Adityanath stated that in today's world, leaders from war-torn nations look to Prime Minister Modi for conflict resolution.

"Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is the architect of the global leader that India has become over the past decade. Once again, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for establishing a credible identity for Brand India, for elevating the image of Mother India on the international stage, and for enhancing India's standing globally."

CM Yogi Adityanath also took to the social media platform X to congratulate PM Modi, stating:“Prime Minister Modi's exemplary diplomacy has reinforced India's image on the global stage as a strong, positive, transformative, development-oriented, and efficient leader. Under your successful leadership, the message of India's Sanatan culture - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' - is resonating worldwide. Your vision for public welfare and constructive engagement during the Quad Summit 'Modi and US' mega community event has positioned 'New India' as a solution to global challenges. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you, Prime Minister, for giving new dimensions to India-US friendship and elevating our nation on the global horizon.”