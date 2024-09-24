Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 21, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Orthofix Medical Inc. (“Orthofix” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: OFIX ) common stock between October 11, 2022 and September 12, 2023 , inclusive (the“Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Orthofix investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws

On September 12, 2023, before the market opened, Orthofix disclosed that its Board's independent directors made the unanimous decision to terminate for cause Keith Valentine, John Bostjancic and Patrick Keran from their roles as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Legal Officer, respectively. The Board also requested that Mr. Valentine resign from the Board. The Company further disclosed that the decision followed an investigation conducted by independent outside legal counsel and directed and overseen by the Company's independent directors, and that the Board determined that each of the executives engaged in conduct that“violated multiple code of conduct requirements and was inconsistent with the Company's values and culture.”

On this news, Orthofix's stock price fell $5.62, or 30.2%, to close at $13.01 per share on September 12, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Orthofix's management team was engaged in“repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that violated multiple code of conduct requirements,” which was also“inconsistent with the Company's values and culture”; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Orthofix common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 21, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

