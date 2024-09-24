Brandcil, An Enterprise, Technology Platform For Managing Social Media Channels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where managing social can feel overwhelming, Brandcil has arrived to simplify the process for creators, businesses, and influencers alike. This brings together every tool needed in one place-whether it's posting to all social media channels at once, scheduling content, running an store, or tapping into verticals. With an official launch in the heart of Silicon Valley on June 10th, 2024, Brandcil is on a mission to make managing social media more accessible and affordable than ever before.

Streamlined Solutions for Everyone

Brandcil connects seamlessly with all major platforms-Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and TikTok-empowering creators, businesses, and influencers to save money, time, and effort. They are focused on giving consumers everything needed to manage their online presence, without the hassle at a fraction of the cost of our competitors.

Innovative Partnerships, Cutting-Edge Security

Partnered with industry giants like Amazon, NVIDIA, and Google, Brandcil is built on advanced architecture, ensuring scalability and continuous innovation. Brandcil's commitment to security is reinforced by collaborations with Palo Alto Networks, Arctic Wolf, and AWS, so users can focus on growth, knowing their data is safe.

Founded to Revolutionize

Brandcil was founded in 2017 by a diverse team of innovators led by Elton R. Broudy, a Silicon Valley leader, passionate about bridging communities through social media. His vision is to create a platform that amplifies voices and strengthens connections worldwide.

What's Next for Brandcil?

Their upcoming features include an AI-powered content editor, seamless e-commerce integration, and AI-driven creativity tools. Plus, they are offering a free Brand Strategy Master Class series (a $3,500 value) to help users maximize their brand's potential.

Join the Movement

Brandcil is here to revolutionize how social media is managed. Sign up now and download the app from the Apple Store.

