ATRI Seeks Insights On Changing Truck Driver Demographics
9/24/2024 1:31:01 PM
WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is conducting research to understand the make-up of the U.S. truck driver population and how it is changing over time. ATRI will assess over 20 years of survey data from truck drivers, and this latest truck driver survey will provide the newest information on the composition of the truck driver population today – allowing the research to compare changing trends.
This brief survey will seek insights on professional and personal aspects of truck drivers today, enabling
ATRI to understand the shifts in the truck driver population over the last few decades. All collected data will be kept completely confidential .
This survey is being conducted in concert with
ATRI research that is assessing how underrepresented groups might be recruited into the trucking industry, including women, foster care participants and formerly incarcerated individuals.
"As a driver with 33 years on the road, I have seen our driver workforce change over time. Understanding what the truck driver population looks like today is crucial to ensuring that our needs are properly addressed – whether through support, training, or policies that are specifically tailored to truck drivers. This survey will provide valuable insights into the driver community and highlight areas where we can continue to grow," said
Richard Frazer, an America's Road Team Captain and professional driver with Walmart Transportation.
Truck drivers are encouraged to participate in the survey by
clicking here .
ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.
