ATRI Seeks Insights On Changing Truck Driver Demographics

This brief survey will seek insights on professional and personal aspects of truck drivers today, enabling

ATRI to understand the shifts in the truck driver population over the last few decades. All collected data will be kept completely confidential .

This survey is being conducted in concert with

ATRI research that is assessing how underrepresented groups might be recruited into the trucking industry, including women, foster care participants and formerly incarcerated individuals.



"As a driver with 33 years on the road, I have seen our driver workforce change over time. Understanding what the truck driver population looks like today is crucial to ensuring that our needs are properly addressed – whether through support, training, or policies that are specifically tailored to truck drivers. This survey will provide valuable insights into the driver community and highlight areas where we can continue to grow," said

Richard Frazer, an America's Road Team Captain and professional driver with Walmart Transportation.

Truck drivers are encouraged to participate in the survey by

clicking here .

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

