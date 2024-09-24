Sightlogix Celebrates 20 Years Of Innovation And Customer Success: A Legacy Of Outdoor Detection Performance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SightLogix is celebrating its 20th anniversary of providing advanced perimeter intrusion detection solutions to customers worldwide. Founded in 2004, SightLogix manufactures smart thermal detection systems specifically designed for high-performance outdoor use. Its philosophy-never miss an intruder and only detect what matters under all conditions-sets the standard for performance and continues to drive innovation at SightLogix.

This detection standard of superior performance is supported by developing and implementing engineering advancements and ingenuity in edge-based processing, thermal imaging, geospatial analytics, and thermal-based Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“2024 marks our 20th year of solving arguably one of the hardest security problem sets for our customers: reliable and accurate outdoor detection, with affordable products that are easy to use,” said Jim Hahn, Chairman and CEO at SightLogix.“By harnessing edge processing power and integrating emerging technologies such as AI, we continue our legacy of delivering a high performing, reliable and innovative intruder detection system. Our customers can sleep at night, literally and figuratively, knowing that their critical assets are protected.”

Highlights of SightLogix's innovative and reliable sensing technology that accurately detects in all environments:

.2007: SightSensor, the first fully integrated, edge-based, smart video sensor for the outdoors

.2009: SightTracker for automated Pan/Tilt/Zoom (PTZ) control

.2015: SightSensor TC dual-sensor Thermal-Visible Camera

.2017: SightSensor HD, affordable thermal-visible camera to enable reliable Remote Video RMR commercial services

.2020: Dual Sensor Analytics – detects with thermal and visible in real time

.2023: SightTracker PTZ with Edge AI – automatically follows intruders throughout the site

.2024: Thermal AI filtering innovation to virtually eliminate outdoor nuisance alarms, 24/7

These innovations have enabled marquee customers representing the“who's who” of the energy, transportation, logistics, government, datacenter and commercial remote video markets to continue to trust SightLogix to protect their important assets, contributing to 20 years of excellence and customer success. Highlights include:

Long-range perimeter applications in harsh environments (from the Middle East to the Canadian Oil Sands); US Dept of Homeland Security, DoD sites and high-profile locations like the World Trade Center 9/11 Memorial; transportation asset protection around the world (bridge, tunnel, rail, and airport infrastructure); major utility substation networks across the US and EMEA; perimeter protection for global data center facilities; commercial asset protection in partnership with premium security dealers like BOS Security, Elite Interactive, and many others.

For twenty years, SightLogix smart thermal cameras have solved outdoor security problems at sites where having the best detection matters. It's our passion and our mission to deliver highly reliable and easy-to-deploy security systems with edge-based video analytics, Thermal AI nuisance alarm filters, long and wide area coverage, and geo-spatial target tracking, purpose-built for security success. Visit .

