LANG REALTY KICKS OFF OCTOBER's BREAST CANCER AWARENESS INITATIVES WITH PINK PARTY EVENT

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lang Realty hosted a successful kick-off event at Atlantic Ave Yacht Club on Sunday, September 22nd, raising awareness and funds for breast cancer programs in the community. The PINK-themed event featured live from Rockoustic and a recommended donation of $20.

“We're proud to support such a vital cause,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty.“Breast cancer affects so many of our friends, families, and colleagues, and through our October initiatives, we hope to make a meaningful impact.”

Throughout October, Lang Realty will continue supporting breast cancer programs with two Making Strides walks in Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, as well as a“Show Your Pink” donation program where agents will donate portions of their closings to the cause.

“As a breast cancer survivor, this cause is incredibly personal to me,” said Dawn Forgione, Lang Realty agent and the driving force behind the annual campaign.“I've been blessed with an amazing support system, and now it's my turn to give back. I'm proud of the way Lang Realty comes together each October to make a real difference. Every donation, every step we take during the walks, helps save lives and gives hope to those still fighting.”

For more information or to get involved in the upcoming initiatives, visit Making Strides of Palm Beach County: Lang Realty | (acsevents) or Making Strides of the Treasure Coast: Lang Realty Team - PSL | (acsevents).

Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has evolved from a modest endeavor with three sales associates to emerge as a cornerstone of the South Florida real estate landscape. With a roster of more than 300 dedicated agents and a presence across key locations including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set new standards of excellence in the industry.

