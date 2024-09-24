Current Study By The University Of Zurich On Two Hypnotic States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adrian Brüngger, CEO of OMNI Hypnosis (left), and Hansruedi Wipf, Owner & President of OMNI Hypnosis (right), delivering a joint presentation

HypnoScience® confirms different hypnotic states impact brain activity, supporting the scientific foundation of hypnosis in therapy and self-development.

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The HypnoScience® project, which is being conducted in collaboration with the University of Zurich, consists of three parts. The extensive research suggests that hypnosis is supported by specific neural mechanisms and that different depths of hypnotic states are associated with different changes in brain activity and subjective experiences.For OMNI Hypnosis International, as a leading provider of hypnosis training, these findings are valuable in underpinning the scientific basis of their techniques and the effectiveness of hypnosis in general.By working with the University of Zurich and publishing the above-mentioned studies in recognized scientific journals, OMNI Hypnosis is strengthening its scientific credibility and position as a leading organization in the field of hypnotherapy. In 2018, OMNI Hypnosis International / Hypnose GmbH launched the HypnoScience® project in cooperation with the University of Zurich, which aims to better anchor hypnosis in society and medicine. All three studies within this project have now been completed. The fMRI paper and the EEG paper have been published in recognized scientific journals, and the MRS paper is currently undergoing the review process. All papers uphold the highest standards of scientific rigor.What do the results of the hypnosis study mean? The studies support the hypothesis that there are different hypnotic states. The question of whether there are different hypnotic states is the subject of heated debate in scientific community. The results of the fMRI study, based on robust findings, actually suggest that there are different hypnotic states, which supports the so-called state theory of hypnosis. The results of the EEG study also show that different hypnotic states are associated with specific neuronal activity patterns. The study also shows that hypnotic states can be characterized by different sensations, which the collected data could impressively demonstrate.As part of the study, the subjects completed short questionnaires after each hypnosis session and controlled conditions to assess their subjective experiences. These questionnaires (CEQ and ASC-11D) measured changes in attention, consciousness, emotions, and time and body perception. The subjects answered the questions related to two different hypnotic states (HS-1 - Somnambulism1 and HS2 - Esdaile state2). The Esdaile state produced more profound changes in subjective experience in emotion and cognition. Among other things, subjects in the Esdaile state reported deeper spiritual experiences, a stronger sense of unity with their surroundings, an increased sense of bliss, and a heightened sense of detachment from their own body (disembodiment). In addition, the subjects stated that they perceived more complex mental images in the Esdaile state and had gained a deep understanding or clarity about themselves, their lives, or larger existential questions. The results of the fMRI study and the recently published EEG study can be summarized as follows: the state theory of hypnosis can be put on a more solid basis. This also corresponds to our many years of experience in various therapy settings.Expansion of our understanding of the neurobiological foundations: The HypnoScience® project contributes to a deeper understanding of how hypnosis influences brain activity and the various neuronal networks.The EEG study presented here examines the frontoparietal networks in particular. It shows that hypnosis is associated with increased interhemispheric connectivity. This supports the theory that hypnosis is influenced by altered top-down control in frontoparietal regions. The neural differences, as well as the behavioral and physiological changes at different depths of hypnotic states, suggest that deeper hypnotic states are associated with more pronounced changes in emotional, cognitive, and bodily perceptions. This helps to better understand the differences between different hypnotic states.The research work supports our endeavor for a scientifically objective description of the processes in the brain that occur during hypnosis. It also supports our constant efforts to further develop our methods, which also flow directly into the training. Hypnosis is very effective for a variety of complaints. However, the HypnoScience® project is concerned with basic research on hypnotic states without therapeutic questions or intervention.We are convinced that these results will help to increase awareness of hypnosis in medicine, psychotherapy, and personal development for children and adults and that it will also be scientifically accepted to a greater extent.1) Somnambulism: A deep state of hypnosis, which is a prerequisite for modern, uncovering, and cause-oriented hypnotherapy (Regression to Cause & Fix It), as well as enabling pain-reduced sensation (hypno-analgesia), such as for dental treatments, medical interventions, or births.2) Esdaile State: An extremely deep state of hypnosis in which mental euphoria can be experienced and, in addition to some still unexplored and highly exciting effects, in our experience complete absence of pain (hypno-anesthesia) automatically sets in. The Esdaile state can be used in the treatment of burnout clients, in pain management, and in deep recovery. In addition, major surgical procedures are possible without the use of pain medication or anesthesia. A detailed description of the studies conducted, including all relevant scientific details and results, can be found here:Link to the EEG paperLink to fMRI paperThe study results and texts are explicitly released for partial or complete publication.We kindly request that you send us sample copies after publication.For inquiries to OMNI Hypnosis International/Hypnose GmbH, please contact:Adrian Brüngger at +41 (0)79 215 83 48, ...orHansruedi Wipf at +41 (0)79 261 78 42, ....An overview of the HypnoScience® project can be found here:For inquiries to the University of Zurich, please contact:PD Dr. Philipp Stämpfli at +41(0)58 384 27 38, ...

