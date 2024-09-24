Urban Science Sets New Standard In Automotive Ad Targeting Through Machine Learning Powered By Unrivaled Industry Sales Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Science, a leading global automotive consultancy and firm, today announced the launch of its enhanced In-Market Audiences , which harness the company's unrivaled sales data – updated daily – and machine capabilities to set a new standard for how U.S.-based automotive marketers target and engage their customers and prospects. Through the power of the automotive industry's largest, most complete vehicle sales data set sourced from first parties, Urban Science's refined In-Market Audiences allow advertisers to access a wider range of on-demand audience segments. These offerings boast purchase rates up to 10 times higher for overall audiences, up to 25 times higher for vehicle brand audiences and up to seven times higher for vehicle segment audiences.*

Additionally, Urban Science's enhanced audience offerings empower marketers to reach prospects predicted to buy in the next 90 days. The company works with leading agencies, publishers and platforms to deliver its industry exclusive data across tiers and channels – at speed and scale.

Urban Science's In-Market Audiences are people-based targeting segments comprising those predicted to purchase:



A given automotive brand.

A specific vehicle make or model, including existing or launch models.

A particular vehicle segment, including EV. From a competitor (customizable to any campaign need) and more.

To drive marketing precision and efficiency across campaigns, Urban Science combines its industry expertise and unrivaled industry sales data – updated daily – with household demographics and advanced machine learning technology. This approach identifies patterns in vehicle purchase behavior and predicts which vehicle(s) a household is likely to buy next. Furthermore, the company's proven scientific processes and methodologies create new levels of cohesion and clarity in automotive ad targeting by empowering advertisers to target potential buyers at the segment, brand and/or model level. The result: audiences rooted in science, not speculation.

"As the need for accurate and actionable data across the automotive media landscape intensifies – particularly in the EV and hybrid segments – leveraging the industry's most recent and accurate data will remain crucial in creating efficient and effective cross-channel advertising campaigns," said Rick Jones, vice president, AdTech, Urban Science. "We're confident our enhanced In-Market Audiences will empower marketers to operate with enhanced precision, supporting high-stakes business and marketing strategies with a science-driven approach that guides them – and our industry – toward more sustainable and profitable futures."



Without readily available access to daily industry sales data, automakers and their dealers, and demand-side platforms (DSPs), face major hurdles in effectively targeting potential car buyers. For example, those interested in targeting electric vehicle (EV) buyers are challenged by limited EV purchase histories, which lead marketers to rely on modeling built with incomplete data, obscuring critical market intricacies. Urban Science's EV audiences empower marketers to overcome these challenges through a clear view of purchase behavior, the key driver of future sales, resulting in a purchase rate up to five times higher*.

Urban Science's In-Market Audiences complement the company's SalesMatch solution, which measures cross-channel audience touchpoints against actual sales across the country on a daily basis to reveal the true effectiveness of a marketing campaign. Automotive advertisers can also see if targeted prospects purchased a vehicle from competitors, allowing them to optimize their campaign(s) to defend and grow market share quickly and efficiently. Click here to learn more about In-Market Audiences and Urban Science's full portfolio of offerings tailored to the unique needs of the AdTech community.

About Urban Science



Urban Science is a leading automotive consultancy and technology firm that serves automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and dealers, and the AdTech companies that support them, around the world. Headquartered in Detroit and operating in 20 office locations globally, Urban Science taps the power of its science – and its unrivaled data, solution offerings and industry expertise – to create clarity and business certainty for clients in even the most chaotic market conditions.



Visit UrbanScience for more information about how Urban Science helps the automotive industry gain a competitive edge by taking the guesswork out of critical business decisions. This in turn, drives improved efficiency and profitability industrywide.



*Average purchase rates comprise customers deemed to be in market compared to those deemed to be out of market.

SOURCE Urban Science

