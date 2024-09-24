(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Support Aims to Enhance STEM Programming, Curriculum

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The building blocks of future mobility start by equipping communities with the resources they need for their own future. To do this, must increasingly provide hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and students must have the opportunity to gain knowledge.

Toyota Adds $250k to STEM Education Support for Plano ISD

Continue Reading

In the spirit of improving the communities where we live and work, Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) announced today that it is providing an additional $250,000 to Plano ISD to support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programming and curriculum.

Toyota previously provided financial support for STEM education in its home community as it announced the relocation of its North American headquarters to Plano in 2014. At that time, Toyota provided $1 million to the innovative Plano ISD Academy High School campus.

"Each and every child living in our communities deserves nothing less than full and equitable access to opportunities that can result in successful, high-growth careers," said Chris Reynolds, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Toyota Motor North America. "Our commitment to quality STEM education, especially in our hometown of Plano, is essential to Toyota's vision of Mobility for All."

Toyota's additional donation to Plano ISD will support robotics programs and summer STEM programs, all focused on reaching students who traditionally have not had access to these programs. The funds will also support the development of industry-informed curriculum for cybersecurity and engineering. These will help to lay the foundation for new courses and programs to support the recently announced Career and Technical Education Center, projected to open in Fall 2026.



"We are grateful for our partnership with Toyota, which has spanned more than a decade and continues to grow," said Plano ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Theresa Williams. "This additional support creates real-world experiences, particularly for students who might not otherwise access these opportunities. By bringing their innovative thinking into the walls of our classrooms, Toyota is empowering our students to see themselves as future leaders and innovators. Their continued support and investment demonstrate a real commitment to the sustainability of our community, the strength of our future workforce and most importantly, the potential of our Plano ISD students."

Beyond financial contributions, Toyota team members also volunteer their time to mentor students at Plano ISD Academy High through a semester-long program to solve real-world problems with the Toyota problem-solving method and engage them in hands-on learning opportunities. Additionally, since 2017, Toyota has supported 14 youth in the Plano Mayor's Summer Internship Program.

Toyota has also donated in-kind time and resources through the Toyota Production System Support Center (TSSC) to help Meals on Wheels of Collin County prep and deliver more meals to senior citizens. Over the last seven years, Toyota team members have also donated more than $3 million through the corporate matching donation program and volunteered more than 3,800 hours to nonprofit organizations in Plano.

"We applaud Toyota for their generous contribution toward supporting STEM Education for Plano ISD," said John B. Muns, mayor of Plano, Texas. "This will create excellent educational and professional opportunities for our students and enhance the skillset of our workforce in the vital areas of science, technology, engineering, and math. Since announcing their move to Plano 10 years ago, Toyota has been an exceptional community partner, giving back to the community they now call home. Thank you, Toyota!"

The continued relationship between industry, education and government entities helps to strengthen communities and helps create excitement about careers in STEM-related fields. Developing leaders in and out of the classroom remains a focus of Toyota through the continued commitment in the City of Plano and Plano ISD.

To learn more about Toyota's Social Innovation work in 15 communities across the U.S., visit toyotaeffect

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.



Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks. We operate 11 manufacturing facilities in the U.S., including our new battery plant in North Carolina set for start of production in 2025, and the joint venture plant with Mazda in Alabama. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.



To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more.



Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.



For more information about Toyota, visit

.



Media

Contact :

Amanda

Roark

[email protected]



SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED