Idaho Milk Products To Host Groundbreaking Event For New Ice Cream Plant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jerome, I.D., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of its new, sustainable ice cream and powder blending plant. This event marks the company's exciting entry into the ice cream market, focusing on premium indulgent and functional recipes in both bulk and novelty formats on October 11, 2024, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at IMP-Hazel Street in Jerome.

With advanced blending capabilities, Idaho Milk Products will support this new venture by offering custom formulations tailored to the unique needs of both existing and new customers.

Louis Armstrong, Ice Cream Business Manager at Idaho Milk Products, commented,“We will be able to produce a variety of novelty products, including sandwiches and stick bars and have the capability of producing various carton sizes from less than pint to half a gallon. We intend to co-manufacture various ice cream products in partnership with brands or retailer's needs. Our plant, at scale, will have the capacity to produce roughly 14M gallons of ice cream mix per year into various frozen formats.”

Daragh Maccabee, CEO of Idaho Milk Products, stated,“This groundbreaking event marks the beginning of a new chapter in our continued commitment to make better food possible.”

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader. It supplies Milk Protein Isolate (MPI), Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate Powder (MPP), and Fresh Cream to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated, consistent and sustainable milk supply, has significantly invested in its innovation capabilities and partners with its customers to provide customized and reliable quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

