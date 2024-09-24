Introducing HP Print AI, Industry’S First Intelligent Print Experiences For Home, Office, And Large Format Printing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sets new standard for personalized printing with secure AI solutions to help people effortlessly create, work, and collaborate

Unveils HP Print AI, including intelligent features to simplify and enhance printing from setup to support

Launches Perfect Output feature for consistent and accurate prints every time

Expands availability of HP Scan AI Enhanced to digitize workflows and help people work smarter Debuts HP Build Workspace, new AI-enabled print collaboration ecosystem for design and construction

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at HP Imagine, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) unveiled HP Print AI , the industry's first intelligent print experiences1 designed to change how the world prints. HP Print AI's features make printing frictionless by eliminating common challenges from printer setup to support. The first feature – Perfect Output – ensures prints look perfect every time and is available today via an exclusive beta program. HP Print AI features also enhance the printing experience at home and at work by unlocking new possibilities for creativity, productivity, and collaboration.

"We are transforming the printing experience with HP Print AI, making it easier and more intuitive," said Tuan Tran, HP President of Imaging, Printing, and Solutions. "Introducing AI solutions across our portfolio will simplify printing, ignite creativity, and accelerate collaboration – all while ensuring customer data is protected and kept private. This is our first step in setting a new standard for printing."

Delivering Perfect Output

More than half of print jobs come from web browsers2, including online articles, travel documents, recipes, and how-to guides. However, printing from the web has traditionally yielded unnecessary white space, issues with image size, and inclusion of unwanted web ads. Consumers printing from web browsers have understandably felt frustrated, rating the experience with“strong dissatisfaction” 3.

Perfect Output bridges the gaps between what people see on the screen and what they intend to print, reformatting and reorganizing content to fit perfectly on the page the first time. Perfect Output can detect unwanted content like ads and web text, printing only the desired text and images, saving time, paper, and ink.







Messy web browser print layout before using HP Print AI









Clean, reformatted print options after using HP Print AI



Spreadsheets are another common print job, and more than half of spreadsheet users report experiencing challenges to make documents print out correctly 4. Perfect Output proactively creates a printable spreadsheet without splitting tables and charts across pages.







Excel spreadsheet cuts across multiple pages without HP Print AI









Spreadsheet and graph cleanly reformatted with HP Print AI



Customizing Support

HP Print AI will also simplify and tailor support for individual customers. From the moment a customer turns their printer on, intelligent technology anticipates their needs – walking through each step of setup. HP Print AI leverages natural language and contextual awareness, remembering users' preferences and past questions, so customers receive immediate and customized support whenever they need it.

Personalizing Experiences

With HP Print AI, customers can easily transform photos into creative projects. Using simple conversational prompts, HP Print AI can seamlessly integrate unique layouts, custom styles, and fonts to personalize greeting cards for every occasion. HP Print AI also corrects common print errors by automatically upscaling images and removing unwanted objects.

Once the design is ready, customers can choose to print or explore a curated list of partners that offer unique photo printing capabilities, gift certificates to be printed on the card, and so much more.

Collaborating Seamlessly

For the commercial market, HP announced the expanded availability of HP Scan AI Enhanced . This cloud-based, AI-driven solution automatically recognizes the type of documents being scanned and extracts key information based on the customer's specific business needs. By reducing manual steps and data entry, this solution saves time and money for SMB and enterprise customers. For instance, a major retail group with 300 locations in Italy saw an 80% reduction in labor costs after implementing HP Scan AI Enhanced in its delivery and inventory workflow 5.

HP is also extending AI capabilities to vertical industries, starting with design and construction, an industry lagging behind in using technology to deliver productivity improvements 6. HP's new Build Workspace enables design and construction professionals to easily create and organize site observations, facilitate collaboration, and automate tasks such as field reports. By automating time-consuming tasks, HP Build Workspace drives efficiency and collaboration among professionals in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) field. Key features such as site capture, AI vectorization, and continuous feedback empower AEC professionals to streamline their workflows and optimize designs. The collaboration hub, HP Build Workspace, allows AEC professionals to access projects on desktop or mobile devices.

Availability



HP Print AI is available today, starting with an exclusive beta delivering the Perfect Output feature to select print customers. HP intends to continue launching HP Print AI capabilities throughout 2025.

HP Build Workspace is available today, with HP Print AI capabilities also in beta in the US and Europe, scaling to the UK and Ireland soon, with expected worldwide rollout starting Spring 2025. HP Scan AI Enhanced is a software service available today in North America, most of Europe and Latin America, and in parts of Asia.



More information on today's news at HP Imagine can be found here .

ABOUT HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: .

