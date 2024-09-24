Finalists Announced For Aviation Week Network's 20Th Program Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Aviation Week Network Logo
Aviation Week Network's Program Excellence Awards
Winners will be Recognized on November 20 in Washington, DC
For 20 years we have celebrated and honored industry leaders from around the globe through the Program Excellence Awards.”
- Joe Anselmo, editorial director and editor-in-chief for Aviation
WeekNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Week Network and its Program Excellence Evaluation Team have selected 14 finalists in a total of seven categories for the 2024 Program Excellence Awards . The winners will be named, and all finalists honored during the 20th Program Excellence Dinner and Awards Ceremony, scheduled for November 20 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.
The Program Excellence Awards categories are OEM System Design and Development, OEM System Production, OEM System Sustainment, Special Projects, Supplier System Design & Development, Supplier System Production, and Supplier System Sustainment.
“For 20 years we have celebrated and honored industry leaders from around the globe through the Program Excellence Awards. The finalists represent the best of the best in commercial, space, and defense sectors,” said Joe Anselmo, editorial director and editor-in-chief for Aviation Week.“The finalists and winners were selected by their industry peers, and we are honored to be celebrating these individuals on November 20.”
The Program Excellence Judging Event and Diamond Sponsor is Siemens. The Excellence Evaluation Team is Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Defense Acquisition University, Elbit Systems of America, Embraer, General Atomics Aeronautical, Honeywell, ITT, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon Technologies.
The finalists by category are:
OEM SYSTEM DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT
Embraer
Phenom 100EX
Simone Gobo Barcellos, Director, Phenom Program Office
Lockheed Martin
OSIRIS
Chris Granrud, Program Manager, Rotary and Mission Systems
OEM SYSTEM PRODUCTION
Lockheed Martin
THAAD
Matthew Kotylo, Director, THAAD Production Programs
Raytheon
LIDS Coyote
Andrew Gallerani, LIDS Product Line Director
Northrop Grumman
E-2D Production
Janice Zilch, Vice President, Multi-Domain Command and Control Programs
OEM SYSTEM SUSTAINMENT
Lockheed Martin
F-16 Viper Upgrade Program
Casey Anderson, Senior Program Manager, F-16 Viper Upgrade Programs
SPECIAL PROJECTS
West Star Aviation
West Star Aviation Academy
Michael Zada, Chief Project Officer
Katie Johnson, Chief People Officer
Delta Air Lines Tech Ops
Electronic TaskCard System
Tuvayas Duckworth, Senior Product Owner, Technical Publications
SUPPLIER SYSTEM DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT
Collins Aerospace
Collaborative Mission Autonomy
Tom Coglitore, General Manager, Collaborative Mission Autonomy
Honeywell
High-Altitude LiDAR Atmospheric Sensing (HALAS)
Kent Grimsrud, Senior Program Manager
Top Aces
F-16 Advanced Aggressor Fighter
Ed Woodruff, Director, Program Management Office
SUPPLIER SYSTEM PRODUCTION
Honeywell
Next-Gen Resilient M-Code Navigation System
Aaron Grierson, Program Manager
SUPPLIER SYSTEM SUSTAINMENT
Collins Aerospace
B1 Radio Upgrade
Reg Bush, Senior Manager, Value Stream Management
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .
# # #
Elizabeth Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN24092024003118003196ID1108710080