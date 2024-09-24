Finalists Announced For Aviation Week Network's 20Th Program Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aviation Week Logo

Aviation Week Network's Program Excellence Awards

Winners will be Recognized on November 20 in Washington, DC

- Joe Anselmo, editorial director and editor-in-chief for WeekNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Week Network and its Program Excellence Evaluation Team have selected 14 finalists in a total of seven categories for the 2024 Program Excellence Awards . The winners will be named, and all finalists honored during the 20th Program Excellence Dinner and Awards Ceremony, scheduled for November 20 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.The Program Excellence Awards categories are OEM System Design and Development, OEM System Production, OEM System Sustainment, Special Projects, Supplier System Design & Development, Supplier System Production, and Supplier System Sustainment.“For 20 years we have celebrated and honored industry leaders from around the globe through the Program Excellence Awards. The finalists represent the best of the best in commercial, space, and defense sectors,” said Joe Anselmo, editorial director and editor-in-chief for Aviation Week.“The finalists and winners were selected by their industry peers, and we are honored to be celebrating these individuals on November 20.”The Program Excellence Judging Event and Diamond Sponsor is Siemens. The Excellence Evaluation Team is Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Defense Acquisition University, Elbit Systems of America, Embraer, General Atomics Aeronautical, Honeywell, ITT, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon Technologies.The finalists by category are:OEM SYSTEM DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENTEmbraerPhenom 100EXSimone Gobo Barcellos, Director, Phenom Program OfficeLockheed MartinOSIRISChris Granrud, Program Manager, Rotary and Mission SystemsOEM SYSTEM PRODUCTIONLockheed MartinTHAADMatthew Kotylo, Director, THAAD Production ProgramsRaytheonLIDS CoyoteAndrew Gallerani, LIDS Product Line DirectorNorthrop GrummanE-2D ProductionJanice Zilch, Vice President, Multi-Domain Command and Control ProgramsOEM SYSTEM SUSTAINMENTLockheed MartinF-16 Viper Upgrade ProgramCasey Anderson, Senior Program Manager, F-16 Viper Upgrade ProgramsSPECIAL PROJECTSWest Star AviationWest Star Aviation AcademyMichael Zada, Chief Project OfficerKatie Johnson, Chief People OfficerDelta Air Lines Tech OpsElectronic TaskCard SystemTuvayas Duckworth, Senior Product Owner, Technical PublicationsSUPPLIER SYSTEM DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENTCollins AerospaceCollaborative Mission AutonomyTom Coglitore, General Manager, Collaborative Mission AutonomyHoneywellHigh-Altitude LiDAR Atmospheric Sensing (HALAS)Kent Grimsrud, Senior Program ManagerTop AcesF-16 Advanced Aggressor FighterEd Woodruff, Director, Program Management OfficeSUPPLIER SYSTEM PRODUCTIONHoneywellNext-Gen Resilient M-Code Navigation SystemAaron Grierson, Program ManagerSUPPLIER SYSTEM SUSTAINMENTCollins AerospaceB1 Radio UpgradeReg Bush, Senior Manager, Value Stream ManagementABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .# # #

Elizabeth Grace

The Buzz Agency

+1 561-702-7471

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.