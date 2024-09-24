Inventhelp Inventors Develop Improved Dental Tool (FJK-429)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We work in the and thought there should be way to combine a vacuum component within a standard handpiece tool to help prevent the spread of airborne viruses," said one of two inventors, from Montverde, Fla., "so we invented the AEROCLEAN HANDPIECE. Our design eliminates the need for bulky tools, additional steps, and crowding of space."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a dental tool. In doing so, it helps eliminate aerosol droplets during various dental procedures. As a result, it helps reduce the spread of airborne viruses. It also eliminates the need to use a separate suction device that may be difficult to maneuver. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dental offices.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-429, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED