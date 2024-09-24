Prismatic Secured Highest User Satisfaction For Embedded Integration Platforms On G2

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company led Momentum Grid based on consistently high user satisfaction ratings and fast growth for seventh consecutive quarter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prismatic, the only embedded iPaaS that empowers both developers and non-developers , celebrates its latest recognition from G2. The company was named the top Momentum Leader in G2's Fall 2024 Momentum Grid® for embedded integration platforms and a Leader in the embedded iPaaS category. Additionally, the company had the highest overall satisfaction from users.

The Momentum Grid identifies products on a high growth trajectory based on user satisfaction scores, employee growth and digital presence. Prismatic continues its streak as a Momentum Leader for the seventh quarter in a row and marks its ninth consecutive quarter as a Leader.

"We are proud of our continued recognition on G2 because we know this comes directly from our customers," said Michael Zuercher , CEO and co-founder of Prismatic. "Prismatic started to simplify integrations for B2B SaaS companies, and this recognition is one proof point that we are succeeding."

Prismatic is leading the category with its code-native integrations and embedded designer . Reviews ranked the company highest in customer satisfaction. Examples of feedback from Verified Prismatic users include:



A CTO and Head of Automations: "It's a developer's dream to still have full control, but be able to relinquish it wherever they choose efficiency over ownership! By far the best product I have found in the past 20 years."

A Director of Engineering: "Prismatic offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex integration tasks." A Software Developer: "The tool itself is clearly organized and offers a flexible outlook on code structure easily adaptable to a wide variety of integrations and use cases."

This recognition continues Prismatic's successful year, which has

included Series B funding, a new VP of Engineering , product enhancements and more recognitions from G2 .

To learn more about Prismatic's award-winning embedded integration platform, please visit prismatic .

About Prismatic

Prismatic

is the world's most versatile embedded iPaaS, helping B2B SaaS teams launch powerful product integrations up to 8x faster. The industry-leading platform provides a comprehensive toolset so teams can build integrations fast, deploy and support them at scale, and embed them in their products so customers can self-serve. It encompasses both low-code and code-native building experiences, pre-built app connectors, deployment and support tooling, and an embedded integration marketplace. From startups to Fortune 100, B2B SaaS companies across a wide range of verticals and many countries rely on Prismatic to power their integrations. Learn more at prismatic .

Media Contact

Patrick Murphy

PANBlast for Prismatic

[email protected]



SOURCE Prismatic

