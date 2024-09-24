Coach Helps Busy Moms Break Free From Alcohol And Nicotine With The October AF Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Find Freedom From Alcohol in October AF

Join Present AF's October AF Challenge for a 30-day alcohol-free journey with expert coaching, live meditations, and a supportive, judgment-free community.

- Jessica Cole, Certified This Naked Mind Coach

OSSIPEE, NH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Certified alcohol freedom coach Jessica Cole, founder of Self Rewired Coaching and the Present AF Club , is launching the October AF Challenge -a 30-day program designed to help busy moms and others break free from alcohol and nicotine. This unique challenge commences in October, offering a compassionate, judgment-free environment for exploring a healthier, more present lifestyle without relying on addictive substances.

The Present AF Club is an empowering online community space Jessica Cole created to support individuals curious about going alcohol-free or seeking lasting change. It provides members with access to expert coaching, live guided meditations, practical tools, and a safe, private space for connection.

"Many people, especially moms, juggle multiple responsibilities and struggle to find the time or energy to prioritize their own self-care. The October AF Challenge is about giving oneself permission to pause, reflect, and create meaningful changes that stick," says Jessica Cole. "This is a shame-free, label-free approach to breaking free from alcohol and nicotine."

What's Included in the October AF Challenge?

Participants in the October AF Challenge will have access to:

Weekly live coaching and connection sessions

A private community space for support and shared experiences

Workshops with guest experts and coaches

Live Q\&A sessions to address personal challenges

Weekly live guided meditation with a mindfulness expert

Bonus resources for maintaining lasting freedom, including early access to the Ultimate Holiday AF Survival Guide

One FREE month in the Present AF Club as a special bonus for all October AF Challengers

For less than the cost of one night out, participants can begin their journey toward true freedom from alcohol and nicotine. The program is science- and compassion-based, using proven resources from This Naked Mind to help participants understand why they drink and rewire their thoughts for lasting change.

"This challenge is for those tired of the 'day 1' cycle, who want to be present for the moments that matter, and who are ready to reclaim control over their health and well-being," Cole adds. "Everything needed to make alcohol-and anything else holding one back-small is already inside."

A Holistic Approach to Lasting Change

The October AF Challenge is co-led by Jessica Cole and Sarah Cole, a licensed occupational therapist and certified yoga/mindfulness instructor, offering participants a comprehensive and holistic approach to alcohol freedom. Together, they provide tools, accountability, and emotional support, making it easier to break free from alcohol or nicotine in a supportive environment.

Whether starting from day 1 or being alcohol-free and looking to maintain and deepen progress, the Present AF Club offers the perfect space to grow. The October AF Challenge is a chance to explore a new way of living-one that prioritizes practical self-care, mindfulness, and presence.

Join the October AF Challenge today!

For more information, visit Present AF Club or contact Jessica Cole at ....

About Self Rewired Coaching

Self Rewired Coaching, led by Jessica Cole, helps busy moms and individuals seeking freedom from alcohol and nicotine through compassionate, science-based coaching. Jessica Cole is a certified alcohol freedom coach with This Naked Mind and is dedicated to helping her clients break free from limiting beliefs and create a life of presence, health, and happiness.

