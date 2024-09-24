Clevercast Revolutionizes AI-Powered Multilingual Live Streaming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Clevercast launched the new version of its AI solution, which offers unmatched accuracy in real-time closed captioning and translations for live streams.

ANTWERP, BELGIUM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clevercast today launched the highly anticipated latest version of its flagship AI solution, which offers unmatched accuracy in real-time closed captioning and audio translations for live streams.

Clevercast's cloud now achieves an industry-leading 99+% accuracy in generating closed captions through Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and machine translation. By leveraging the latency inherent in the HTTP Live Streaming protocol, Clevercast significantly enhances the accuracy, readability and overall quality of AI-generated captions.

In addition, Clevercast offers broadcasters the ability to add any number of audio translations to live streams using AI simultaneous interpretation. The audio translations are not only highly accurate but also feature natural-sounding AI voices of exceptional quality, with careful attention to pronunciation and intonation. For high-profile events, clients can seamlessly combine remote interpretation by human interpreters with AI for different languages.

Real-time human correction and AI glossaries

Clevercast enables 100% accurate AI-generated subtitling and translation by utilizing a customized vocabulary of names, jargon, and acronyms, processed through its intelligent text engine and AI language models. To ensure flawless results, Clevercast offers a real-time editing interface for captions, allowing adjustments before they are translated into other languages and added to the live stream.

Alongside its SaaS solution, Clevercast offers a managed service for high-profile events. This includes sourcing professional real-time editors for your live stream, coordinating with them before and during the event, supplying relevant documentation, and monitoring the stream. In this setup, clients simply need to embed our player and broadcast the live stream.

Effortless and Affordable

Clevercast's platform features a robust multilingual video player that integrates seamlessly into any website or platform. It also supports adaptive bitrate streaming for global audiences and offers redundant setups to ensure optimal video delivery.

“Our AI technology is revolutionizing live streaming by making multilingual content accessible to audiences around the globe,” said Bruno Ketelbueters, CTO of Clevercast.“With unparalleled accuracy and a seamless user experience, Clevercast is redefining industry standards. Our technology enables audio dubbing and closed captions for live streams that are indistinguishable from Video on Demand. By maintaining or exceeding expected interpretation and captioning quality with little to no human intervention, event organizers can realize significant cost savings.”

About Clevercast

Clevercast is a leading provider of solutions for multilingual live streaming and closed captioning. Their innovative SaaS technology enables businesses and organizations to connect with global audiences through high-quality video that is accessible to everyone.

