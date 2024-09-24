Mark Wood Told To ‘Stop Picking His Kids Up’ Due To An Elbow Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) England fast bowler Mark Wood has been instructed to refrain from using his right arm for even the simplest tasks, including picking up his children, as he grapples with a bone stress injury in his right elbow. The injury has sidelined the 34-year-old for the remainder of 2024, with Wood targeting a return early next year.

“I have been told to stop picking my kids up with my right arm. I have to do everything with my left,” Wood revealed in an interview with BBC's Test Match Special.

The injury was uncovered during England's recent Test series against Sri Lanka, where Wood initially suffered a groin issue. While undergoing scans for the groin injury, concerns arose about his elbow, which ultimately ruled him out of England's upcoming winter Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand.

Wood, who had elbow surgery in 2022, has been a pivotal figure in England's bowling attack, known for his ability to consistently bowl at extreme pace-an asset that is seen as crucial in England's hopes of reclaiming the Ashes in Australia in 2025-26.

Reflecting on the unusual circumstances of his injury, Wood explained:“It was a bizarre injury. I had a bit of a groin tweak and went for a scan with a stiff elbow, which is not uncommon for a fast bowler. I was thinking I might need an injection, which would give me a perfect time period with the groin injury.”

However, the scan revealed something far more concerning.“The doctor was worried about what they saw in the scan. They said I have some bone stress in my elbow. I must have been playing with it. They were worried it would be a stress fracture, but I have to see a specialist in a few days to determine that,” Wood added.

The injury has come at a tough time for Wood, whose career has been punctuated by several injuries, yet he remains one of England's most potent weapons in Test cricket. His absence is a significant blow for the team as they look ahead to key international fixtures in 2024 and beyond.

With Wood sidelined, the focus will be on his rehabilitation and potential return to full fitness. England's medical staff will be closely monitoring his progress, with the hope that the fast bowler can return in time for critical engagements, including their 2025-26 Ashes campaign.

For now, Wood is focusing on rest and recovery, albeit in an unconventional way.“There is nothing I can really do on my right side,” he admitted, as he navigates daily life with his left hand while waiting for more definitive results on his elbow.