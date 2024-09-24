Funnl Expands To New Office In Madhapur To Support Growth And Recruit Top Sales Talent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FUNNL Office in work-mode

FUNNL NEW OFFICE HALL

FunnL opens a new 6,450 sq. ft. office in Madhapur, adding 200 seats to support rapid growth and expand recruitment of top B2B sales talent.

- Padma Radha, Director and Head of Finance & HRHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FunnL is excited to announce a significant expansion with the leasing of a 6,450 sq. ft. office space at the MSquare Building, located in the heart of Madhapur, Hyderabad. Situated just 2 km from our current office, this new space will provide the capacity needed to support our rapid growth and continue delivering exceptional B2B lead generation services.With this expansion, FunnL is adding 200 more seats to its existing operations, addressing the capacity limit of our current office, which holds 325-350 employees. This move will help us meet our ambitious target of 600 employees by the end of 2025. Once achieved, we plan to move into an even larger facility, offering an additional 150-200 seats to accommodate continued growth.The new MSquare office will feature cutting-edge workstations, advanced IT infrastructure, and dedicated spaces for training and collaboration. This environment will enable our team to thrive and continue achieving outstanding results for our clients.However, this expansion is about more than just headcount. It underscores our commitment to strengthening our leadership in B2B sales outsourcing. By growing our presence in Hyderabad, we're creating valuable opportunities for MBA graduates and positioning ourselves for continued success in the competitive sales industry.Padma Radha, Director and Head of Finance & HR, shared her thoughts on this move:"This new office is a reflection of our confidence in the future. As we grow, it's essential to provide our team with the resources and space they need to succeed. The additional seating capacity will allow us to bring in more top talent, which will be critical as we expand our services and continue delivering measurable sales outcomes for our clients."By expanding into the MSquare building, FunnL is setting the stage for future growth, creating new job opportunities, and solidifying our position as a trusted partner in lead generation. Interested candidates are encouraged to stay tuned for upcoming recruitment opportunities as we actively seek skilled professionals to join our growing team.

Shashi Vadana Reddy

MovingdNeedle Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. (FunnL)

+91 98665 48484

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

FunnL expands into its new office premises

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.