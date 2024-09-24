5 Things To Consider Before Buying A Heat Pump

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISSION, Kan., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If you're like many who are considering ways to achieve greater efficiency, cut costs long term and reduce use of fossil fuels, replacing your furnace with an electric-powered heat pump may be part of the solution.

Photo courtesy of Carrier Corporation

Photo courtesy of Carrier Corporation

Continue Reading

Like an air conditioner, a heat pump is installed outside the home and can cool it, but heat pumps are also capable of providing heat. In fact, many homeowners can't tell the difference between a traditional heat pump and an air conditioner because they look alike and have similar hook-ups. However, in cooler months, a heat pump pulls heat from the cold outdoor air and transfers it indoors, and similarly, in warmer months, it pulls heat out of indoor air to cool your home.

When considering purchasing a heat pump for your home, it's important to evaluate several factors to ensure you make an informed decision. Here are five key things to consider from the experts at Carrier, a leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions:

1. Energy Efficiency

Heat pumps are rated by their Heating Seasonal Factor, which is a measure of a heat pump's overall energy efficiency during the heating season; their Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER2); and their Energy Efficiency Ratio. These ratings are like miles per gallon for a car: the higher the rating, the more energy-efficient the system is, which

can lead to lower utility bills. For example, standard SEER2 ratings today are around 14.3 (and some older units are as low as 8), but units with a SEER2 rating above 16 have lower energy costs, which translates into higher energy savings.

2. Climate Suitability

Heat pumps are most efficient in areas with moderate temperate ranges. If you live in an area with extreme cold, you may need a heat pump designed for low temperatures such as Carrier's Infinity Heat Pump with Greenspeed Intelligence, which operates at temperatures as low as minus 15 degrees. Or you can combine a heat pump with a gas furnace in colder climates for energy-efficient heating on all but the coldest days.

3. Cost and Incentives

While heat pumps can be more expensive initially, their efficiency can lead to long-term savings. Research available incentives, rebates and tax credits that can help offset some of the upfront cost. Many governments, manufacturers and utility companies also offer financial incentives for installing energy-efficient systems. For example, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 provides several tax credits, up to $2,000 for qualified heat pumps, and is available through 2032.

4. Size and Capacity

It's essential to ensure the heat pump is the appropriate size for your home. An undersized unit may run virtually nonstop to try and maintain a comfortable temperature inside your home while an oversized unit will cycle on and off frequently, reducing efficiency and lifespan. A professional Carrier dealer can help you determine the correct size based on your home's heating and cooling needs.

5. Installation and Maintenance

Professional and proper installation are crucial for optimal performance. Choose a reputable, experienced HVAC contractor to install your heat pump. The average lifespan of a well-maintained heat pump is 15 years. However, with varying conditions and homeowner habits, it could live well beyond that.

Understand the heat pump's maintenance needs, including regular filter changes, coil cleaning and annual inspections to ensure longevity and efficiency. Without regular cleaning and maintenance, dirty coils can cause your system to work harder to keep up with demand, decreasing efficiency and increasing stress on the fans, motors and system components. Dirty, clogged air filters can restrict airflow, resulting in reduced comfort, higher utility bills and, in extreme cases, a total shutdown of the system.

By carefully considering these factors, you can choose a heat pump that best meets your home's needs and provides efficient, reliable heating and cooling. Learn more at Carrier .

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

href="" rel="nofollow" familyfeature

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary and eLivingToday .

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED