Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Formulated Wellness Drink (DCD-372)
Date
9/24/2024 12:31:12 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new type of well-being drink that would offer many health advantages without compromising taste," said an inventor, from
Ashton, Md., "so I invented the HEDARA DRINK. My delicious formula may help neutralize reactive oxygen species in the body, which can build up in cells and cause damage."
The invention provides a new well-being drink for consumers of all ages. In doing so, it would serve as a viable alternative to traditional sugary soft drinks and other beverages. As a result, it offers a delicious taste, and it may provide added health benefits. The invention features an all-natural formula that is easy to consume so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DCD-372, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
