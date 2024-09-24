Nudge Security Transforms Saas Rationalization With Industry-First Spend Discovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New shadow SaaS spend discovery capabilities help organizations to rein in SaaS sprawl, risk, and wasted spend.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nudge Security today unveiled the industry's first automated SaaS spend discovery capabilities, building on the company's patented approach to SaaS discovery to include analysis and insights into previously unknown SaaS spend.

At a time when organizations are trying to rationalize app estates to reduce spend, mitigate risk, and improve efficiency, Nudge Security is the only solution to provide the whole picture: SaaS adoption, usage, risk, and spend insights that were previously difficult for IT and security teams to access.

"Anyone with a credit card can create shadow SaaS spend, " says Russ Spitler, Nudge Security co-founder and CEO. "Expense management systems don't always have the details needed to actually understand what is being bought, which makes it difficult to get a complete understanding of SaaS and genAI investments. Nudge Security's approach is effortless and shows the true cost of SaaS sprawl-not just the expenses you already know about."

Instead of relying on data from accounting systems, Nudge Security's patented discovery method uses machine learning to scan Google Workspace or Microsoft 365 environments to uncover SaaS identities, activities, and risks. Now, the product automatically finds SaaS invoices and receipts in mailboxes to unearth SaaS spend data such as amount, billing frequency, renewal dates, billing owner, and subscription information. Nudge Security analyzes historical spend and average cost per user and forecasts spend as app adoption grows.

Additionally, Nudge Security surfaces common sources of wasted spend, such as inactive paid accounts, potentially redundant apps, rogue AWS spend, and unapproved paid apps. Purpose-built workflows help IT leaders to rationalize their estate, clean up unused and redundant apps, and redirect their workforce to use preferred, approved apps.

"SaaS spend is spiraling out of control in most organizations, and it requires constant vigilance to rein it in. Nudge Security helps tackle this challenge through continuous, automated SaaS discovery and governance," says Spitler.

Nudge Security offers a full-featured

free 14-day trial of its complete SaaS security and governance solution, which delivers a complete inventory of all SaaS apps, including spend insights, within minutes of starting a trial.

About Nudge Security

Nudge Security

helps modern organizations manage SaaS security and governance at scale by working with employees, not against them. With an innovative, patented approach to SaaS discovery, Nudge Security empowers IT and security teams to regain control of their security posture and minimize time spent on administrative work. Nudge Security was founded in 2021 by Russell Spitler and Jaime Blasco and is backed by Ballistic Ventures and Forgepoint Capital.

Learn more at

and follow Nudge Security on

LinkedIn .

SOURCE Nudge Security

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED