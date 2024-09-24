Seats Still Available For Navoba's Q3 Operation Matchmaker

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

17 Corporations are searching for over 100 different NAICS Code

- Nancy ConnerLEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join NaVOBA on September 30, 2024 from 1:30PM-5PM EST for its third quarterly, virtual networking series to maximize contracting opportunities with U.S. corporations committed to working with veteran-owned businesses as suppliers. This program, titled Marching Forward Mondays: Operation Matchmaker , is a more sophisticated approach employing smart matchmaking technology with our partners at My Business Matches, the leading matchmaking platform for connecting businesses worldwide The first two Operation Matchmaker events were a smashing success with more than 273 veteran-owned suppliers registered for one-on-one business conversations with 63 corporate buyers.NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek states,“This exciting new format dramatically increases conversations between capable veteran-owned suppliers and interested buyers. Everything we do is geared to helping veterans compete for contracts with Corporate America and this program is going to make great strides in helping us achieve and measure that impact.”Following the success of the first one, Adam McCarty, NaVOBA's Operations Manager and Operation Matchmaker Project Lead stated,“The virtual format offers tremendous savings to both corporate buyers and veteran-owned business suppliers in terms of time commitment and travel costs,”“In a single afternoon from the comfort of their desks, these category managers had the opportunity to meet with hundreds of highly-motivated and capable prospective VBE suppliers – and we'll be doing it again every three months.” The format offered a“Networking Room” where participants were socializing and interacting while waiting for the one-on-one meetings to take place in private virtual rooms. NaVOBA strongly encourages veterans to put their money where their mouth is and buy from other veteran-owned businesses and team up to build capacity. This set-up allows for those conversations to take place while suppliers are waiting for their next match meeting.The time has come for the next Operation Matchmaker. The event will open at 1:30PM EST and meetings begin promptly at 2PM EST on September 30, 2024. Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise ® (VBE) suppliers register for each event and share the goods and services they provide and the value they create for their customers. Purchasing decision-makers from NaVOBA's Corporate Allies ® register and detail the categories they are seeking qualified suppliers for, and meetings will be created when there is a match.“Our Corporate Allies are serious about giving our VBEs opportunities to compete for business,” says Mimi Lohm, NaVOBA's VP of Corporate Relations.“This new format ensures that conversations are coming from a place of mutual interest so we're not wasting anyone's time where there's no real opportunity.” Veteran-owned businesses that are not yet certified by NaVOBA are welcome to register for the event, but priority is given to NaVOBA-Certified VBEs/SDVBEs. Corporations are also encouraged to invite buyers from their prime contractors to register as well if there are significant tier-2 opportunities available.Register today for NaVOBA's Q3 Operation Matchmaker atMarketing TeamNaVOBA+1 724-362-8622email us here

