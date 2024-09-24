TBG & BCF Plan To Proactively Implement Quad Leaders Cancer Moon Shot Announced Sept. 21, 2024 In Wilmington, DE USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global CompaniesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran , President/Founder of TeamBest Global (TBG) companies and Best Cure Foundation (BCF), stated that TBG and BCF plan to move quickly in implementing the Quad Leaders Cancer Moon Shot announced last week in Wilmington, DE USA.For the past 15 years, Suthanthiran has been attempting to get the attention of Quad Leaders and the former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle of the United States. Starting in 2010, Suthanthiran began writing letters to members of the U.S. Congress and other world leaders, but he has never received a response.Why wait 25 years? We can reduce the death and suffering from cancer, cardiac, diabetes, obesity, infectious and other diseases by 50% or more starting today. TBG companies and BCF are leaders and pioneers in medical technologies and healthcare delivery concepts and serving globally.Suthanthiran's journey to address cancer began after losing his father to the disease in 1968. He has since dedicated over 50 years to finding ways to lower the cost of treatment and significantly improve clinical outcomes on a global scale. Suthanthiran launched his Global War on Cancer on April 29, 2015, in memory of his late father. BCF's goals are to reduce deaths and suffering from cancer, heart disease, diabetes, infectious diseases, and other illnesses by 50% or more, at a lower cost, by 2040 or sooner.Suthanthiran has a two-part plan to accomplish his goals. In part one, he plans to establish BCF Pro Health Centers – BCF non-profit proactive, preventive, primary medical, dental and eye care wellness centers. Part two involves the establishment of BCF Medical Centers for Treatment (similarly non-profit), which will focus on all diseases as specialty medical centers and all centers operating 24/7.As part of this plan, Suthanthiran aims to establish over a million square feet of high-tech manufacturing, office, R&D, packaging, crating, and storage space in the USA and India. TBG currently has available properties in India and the USA, which will be supplemented with new spaces to be acquired in both countries.The current plans are to establish BCF Pro Health and Medical Centers that include 500,000 sq. ft. of space for manufacturing high-tech medical technology and products in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with an expected establishment in 2025.Suthanthiran has traveled extensively in India and other countries, conducting seminars and outlining his plans for Best Cure Pro Health Centers, Best Cure Cancer Centers and Best Cure Medical Centers. You can view Suthanthiran's recent presentation in Chennai, India here: .For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at .For more information about TBG products, please visit .For more information about the BCF, please visit .For additional Open Letters from Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit .About TeamBest Global CompaniesTeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal-to provide the best products and services to customers. The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

