Albany Private School Girl 1St To Attend Pre-K To 8Th Grade At Former All-Boys School

Pre-K 3 to 8th Grade Photos of Gracie Clark

Gracie Clark with her siblings in front of Saint Gregory's School in Loudonville, NY

The front of Saint Gregory's School

For more than 50 years Saint Gregory's School in Loudonville, NY admitted only boys to it's 22 acre campus just outside of Albany until later becoming co-ed.

- Gracie ClarkALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since 1962, Saint Gregory's School (Loudonville, NY) has been focused on providing a top notch education to it's students. In 2016, the independent private school just outside Albany transitioned from an all-boys school to a fully co-educational institution of learning. This pivotal moment opened the doors to students of all genders, empowering both boys and girls to embark on a journey of elite education within the confines of its 22-acre campus in Loudonville, NY.Among the first girls to take advantage of this opportunity, was Gracie Clark. Her journey began in 2013 when she was admitted in Pre-K at SGS , eventually becoming part of the pioneering group of girls transitioning to SGS's Lower School three years later. In 2024 she graduated from SGS and made history as the first girl to go the entire path from Pre-K 3 to 8th Grade at Saint Gregory's .Looking back on her time at SGS, Gracie shares:“My time at Saint Gregory's School was amazing. I loved my experience, my friends, and the education here. What I treasure most about SGS is the people – both the students and the teachers. They make learning enjoyable and entertaining.“As she begins the next chapter of her educational journey at The Academy of the Holy Names and pursues her dreams of studying either political science or business at Boston College, Gracie stands as a testament to the transformative power of a top education. With aspirations to become either a lawyer or a franchise owner, she is well on her way to achieving her dreams.Memorable Moments:Gracie's SGS journey has been sprinkled with countless highlights. Among her favorite memories are a thrilling field trip to a ziplining course in 6th grade, the annual Knights vs. Dragons basketball game where the 8th graders (Knights) face off against a team of teachers (Dragons) and last year's unforgettable excursion to New York City. Reflecting on her time in the Big Apple, Gracie recalls:“Strolling through Central Park and exploring the city with my classmates was my favorite part.”Additionally, engaging in various extracurricular activities has further enriched Gracie's memorable experience at Saint Gregory's. During her time at the school, she was an active member of the soccer and track teams, participated in alpine ski racing, and served as the assistant director of the school play.Navigating Obstacles:Yet, amid the joyous moments, Gracie encountered challenges, such as navigating a classroom where she stood as one of only two students in 2nd grade or tackling difficult classes like Critical Thinking and Senior Research Project:“Both of these classes have been very challenging and they require a lot of time and focus,” she conveys. However, it's through facing these challenges that Gracie was able to grow into the remarkable young woman she is today.Milestones and Achievements:When asked about her proudest achievements at Saint Gregory's, Gracie highlights receiving the National Latin Exam award, making the high honor roll, earning a scholarship to high school, and contributing to an undefeated soccer season. Yet, beyond these notable academic and athletic accomplishments, she has also cultivated resilience, determination, and a lifelong enthusiasm for learning.

