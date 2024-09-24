Tissue Diagnostic Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tissue Diagnostic Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The tissue diagnostic market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.27 billion in 2023 to $5.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, cancer prevalence, technological advancements, increased disease awareness, pathology workflow efficiency.

The tissue diagnostic market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine growth, rise of liquid biopsies, ai and machine learning adoption, telepathology expansion, minimally invasive techniques.

The rising incidence of cancer will propel the growth of the tissue diagnostic market during the forecast period. Cancer begins when genetic changes interfere, and cells start to grow uncontrollably and destroy body tissue and form a mass called a tumor. A tumor can be cancerous or benign. Cancer can be caused due to various reasons such as genetic mutations, cancer-causing chemicals (carcinogens), smoking, obesity, radiation, hormones, and others. As the instances of occurring cancer increase, there will be a significant need for diagnostic procedures such as tissue diagnostics help in determining the disease state.

Key players in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, BioGenex Laboratories, Sakura Finetek Co. Ltd., Philips Healthcare NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Ventana Medical Systems Inc., Hologic Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Sysmex Corporation, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Epitomics Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Genomic Health Inc., Illumina Inc., Leica Microsystems GmbH, Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l, Myriad Genetics Inc., NanoString Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Zeiss Group AG, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Major companies operating in the tissue diagnostic market focus on technological advancements, such as integration of artificial intelligence, to enhance the precision and effectiveness of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. The integration of AI in tissue diagnostics involves utilizing artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze and interpret medical images and pathological data to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of disease detection and classification.

1) By Product: Consumables, Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, Probes, Instruments, Slide Staining System, Scanner, Tissue Processing system

2) By Technology: Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Digital Pathology And Workflow Management, Special Staining

3) By Disease: Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma, Prostate Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

4) By End User: Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations

North America Leading The Tissue Diagnostic Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Tissue diagnostic refers to a medical procedure that uses instruments to remove and stain tissue that must be sent to a laboratory or pathology department for documentation of what was excised for patient care (for tissue diagnostics). This offers measurements and descriptions, including any abnormalities, and an interpretation (or diagnosis) of health or disease status, under applicable legislation.

